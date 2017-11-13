UltraPlay brings Blockchain technology discussion to EEGS, Bulgaria

PRESS RELEASES

At the 10th edition of the Eastern European Gaming Summit (EEGS), in Sofia, Bulgaria (20 November 2017), the advanced online betting provider UltraPlay will share insights on why Blockchain is the perfect match for betting as well as the rise of eSports betting and its future development.

On 20th of November, Mario Ovcharov, CCO at UltraPlay and Elena Biserkova, B2B Manager for China will talk about:

– Blockchain and cryptocurrencies in betting. Advantages of Blockchain for betting.

– A practical use case of the Blockchain advantages and traits:

• eGold – the ultimate eSports betting cryptocurrency.

• How to build a strong community that can unleash the unlimited potential of a Blockchain based project.

– Predictions for future development implications of Blockchain into the iGaming world.

UltraPlay has recently introduced eGold – an eSports betting cryptocurrency aiming to unite all gamers worldwide by providing easy, quick and secure betting on the most favorite games. The new digital currency will be Ethereum based and will be firstly integrated on the eSports betting platform Buff88. The company plans to further develop the platform and offer a Blockchain-based betting.

“We are glad to open the hot topic discussion in Bulgaria on the Blockchain technology in the gaming sector and present our own experience with eGold.”, said Mario Ovcharov, COO at UltraPlay.

The rise on eSports betting and its future development will be covered by Peter Ivanov, Head of eSports trading at UltraPlay. Leading Ultraplay’s eSports team of traders, Peter has solid expertise in setting up and developing the eSports department, including pre-match & live trading, odds compilation and odds movement training as well as managing UltraPlay’s daily trading process. From his long years of experience in eSports betting, he will cover the following topics:

– Sleeping giants – hugely popular game titles that have not entered the esports scene with their full potential

– Challenges of offering live odds in esports

– Betting on esports – how to offer it so it is profitable

– Golden Trio (League of Legends, Dota 2, Counter-Strike) – why are they so far upfront when it comes to esports betting

Bulgarian-based software betting provider is ready to contribute to the jubilee edition of BEGE Expo and EEGS in Sofia and welcomes all interested in the hottest topics on the iGaming right now. During the exhibition days (22-23 November 2017), two UltraPlay’s ambassadors will be on site promoting the company’s key products – sports and esports betting data and advanced online platform. Don’t miss the opportunity to meet UltraPlay’s charming promoters at BEGE Expo, 2017!

About UltraPlay:

UltraPlay is a modern technological company, founded in 2010, with the core ambition to offer innovative approach to the online gaming industry by providing advanced betting solutions, focused on eSports, sports betting, casino, live betting and bitcoin solutions.

Assembled by a team of iGaming professionals with vast experience in betting product development, operations, eSports and marketing, UltraPlay is a trusted partner for delivering superior sports software and odds products to its customers. Learn more about the company here: www.ultraplay.co

