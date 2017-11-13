Microgaming presents majestic elephants and pulse racing game exclusive this November

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming releases two more games this November, in addition to its theatrical The Phantom of the Opera™ online slot.

Inspired by the beautiful plains of Africa, King Tusk has arrived to take players on a wild adventure in this five-reel, 25 payline online slot. This safari-themed game includes majestic elephants and exciting wild features, realised through stunning artwork to transport players on a thrilling expedition to big rewards!

The slot features a mystery wild in the base game which can be triggered randomly when the elephant within the King Tusk logo makes his call. During which, a herd of elephants will stampede onto the reels, turning a random symbol wild or a wild symbol into a vertical wild reel – unleashing the potential for gigantic wins!

Landing three King Tusk symbols will award 10 free spins and activate the opportunity for players to choose from three different free spin games: Dance, Stampede or Gone Wild.

Each spin in the Dance feature will add a wild onto the reels, with each wild sticking for five spins to increase the chances of winning big. During the Stampede feature elephants will charge across the game to randomly turn two reels wild, while the Gone Wild feature can turn all elephant symbols wild. All bonus features can retrigger 10 additional free spins to keep the adventure going!

With wins of up to 62,000.00 credits, players can stampede to huge rewards in King Tusk which launches to Microgaming and Quickfire operators on Wednesday 22 November. Watch the gameplay video here.

Lucky Links brings the bright lights and the exciting casino atmosphere to players in this five-reel, 20 payline online slot created by Just For The Win, exclusive to Microgaming and Quickfire.

Combining classical good luck charms with a sparkling light show brought to life by vibrant graphics, this striking slot will have players’ pulses racing in a game that pays both ways!

At the heart of the game is the Lucky Links feature which adds stacks of linking symbols on the reels that lock into place. The re-spin feature is triggered when a cluster of Lucky Links symbols land on the reels. If additional Lucky Links symbols lock in place during the re-spin, players are awarded additional re-spins to increase the potential for even bigger wins.

During the feature, the power bar pulsates to build anticipation, while the music and synchronized lights intensify, creating an exhilarating environment as players build up to big rewards!

Lucky Links goes live with Microgaming and Quickfire operators on Wednesday 15 November. Check out the gameplay video here.

David Reynolds, Games Publisher at Microgaming, comments: “On top of our latest branded slot The Phantom of the Opera™, we’re releasing two more games this November, each bringing exciting new features and thrilling gameplay.

“Player choice is at the heart of King Tusk, a graphically rich slot inspired by the majestic creatures that roam the African plains. This game has a wide range of free spins variations for players to choose from, each with its own unique take on wilds to bring players amazing new ways to win!

“Delivering a ‘win both ways’ experience, Lucky Links is a striking game created by Just For The Win, the studio who brought players Goldwyn’s™ Fairies earlier this year. The game brings the casino environment to players, combining captivating visuals with stacked symbols, Linking Reels and re-spins that will ensure players are entertained throughout.”

About Microgaming (microgaming.co.uk)

Microgaming developed the first true online casino in 1994. It has been breaking records, breaking new ground and breaking its back in pursuit of original gaming ever since. Developer of thousands of unique, genre-defining casino, mobile, poker, bingo, land-based and multiplayer games, and a pioneer in virtual and wearable gaming, the software giant hosts the world’s largest progressive jackpot network. Its products include Live Dealer, Sportsbook, Business Solutions and Quickfire. Microgaming is an award winner. A millionaire maker. The father of player protection and responsible gaming. And through Microgaming PlayItForward, it is a pillar of its local community on the Isle of Man.

