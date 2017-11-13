Magnet Gaming reveals new Treasure Coast game

PRESS RELEASES

Denmark, November 2017 – Magnet Gaming is giving players the chance to have fun in the sun with their latest slot offering, Treasure Coast.

The innovative slots provider’s latest release features nine aptly designed reels, including a camera to capture the memories, an ice cream to cool off, and two progressive jackpots.

This mobile-first HTML5 slot serves up big prizes on every spin, with bonus games such as Boat Race, Flag Hunt, Lost and Found and Forgotten Gold waiting in the wings.

Thomas Nielsen, Head of Game Licensing at Magnet Gaming, said: “Treasure Coast immerses players into the clear waters and white sandy beaches where our jackpots lie.

“Everybody loves the thought of being on holiday and Treasure Coast offers players the next best thing. We are sure players will love hunting for those hidden jackpots and bonuses.”

Magnet’s slots portfolio includes leading titles such as Fish Tank, Inspector, and Gold Rush, with more exciting games to be launched later in 2017.

The provider, who are based in Aalborg, Denmark, hold a number of licences that allow direct integrations with operators. Their games are also available via Microgaming Quickfire, EveryMatrix CasinoEngine, iSoftBet GAP, iForium Gameflex, NYX’s OGS and GAMEIOM distribution platforms.

Founded in 2014, the company’s goal is to develop attractive slot machines in HTML5 that are designed to deliver a great gaming experience on multiple devices.

Comments