Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 gets set for Industry Heavyweights

Macau – November, 2017 – Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, the region’s one-stop destination for forward-thinking gaming and entertainment decision makers and suppliers, will be returning to Macau, the heart of Asian gaming, from May 15 -17, 2018 at The Venetian Macao.

Presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and organized by Reed Exhibitions, the three-day exhibition will showcase the latest technologies, services and products for casinos integrated resorts. G2E Asia provides an optimal atmosphere to network, conduct business, make new connections, and learn the latest and upcoming global industry trends.

G2E Asia’s 2017 edition boasted its strongest numbers ever, recording visitor satisfaction and anticipated return rates of 84% and 82%, respectively. The event spanned a record-shattering 28,000 sqm show floor and showcased more than 190 exhibiting companies, at a near 20% increase over 2016. It additionally welcomed nearly 13,000 visitors from 84 countries and regions – including over 1,500 VIPs, top buyers and decision makers with high purchasing power. 2018 is already looking strong with more than 90% of show floor space sold and booking numbers exceeding the prior edition.

“G2E Asia has played an integral role in our business development. We’ve been exhibiting for 11 years. The event provides unparalleled exposure to a wealth of information and networking opportunities. We’re proud to have expanded alongside such a spectacular event and expecting another great show in 2018.” adds Millie Chiang, Marketing Manager of Jumbo Technology Co. Ltd.

G2E Asia 2017 was nothing short of a success for gaming exhibitors, who continue to garner the industry’s commitment and strong support. G2E Asia organizers are working harder than ever to deliver even better value in 2018, starting with an increase in core gaming visitors, particularly from fast-growing Asian cities in Japan, South Korea, The Philippines, Cambodia and Vietnam, together with Russia and South Africa. The Lottery Pavilion, a new 2018 highlight, will also be offering visitors an unprecedented opportunity to meet lottery operators, while generating new business leads among the who’s who of Asia’s fast-growing lottery industry.

“A large part of G2E Asia’s success stems from our continual pursuit to better understand our customers and the market. We ask and we listen to further enhance gaming exhibitor experience, while helping them to better meet, and hopefully exceed, their goals and ROI. The G2E Asia Privileges Program, hugely successful across our event platforms, is one such example where we expand alongside our customers’ needs. 2018 will be seeing stronger business matching numbers, together with expanded offerings of networking events and the G2E Asia Conference Program,” adds Josephine Lee, COO of Reed Exhibitions Greater China.

Additional return highlights will include the Parts and Components Pavilion, Asia’s first and only trade platform dedicated to the showcase of parts and components of the electronic gaming machine manufacturing industry, and Integrated Resorts Experience, the region’s first-ever event to centralize sourcing of new IR products, technologies and services that drive revenue and value from non-gaming sources. The former’s stronger focus on the most advanced gaming machines anticipates increased participation numbers of R&D engineers, product designers, buyers, and technical designers from slots and electronic table games manufacturers, while the latter will continue to help professionals seek new ways to attract visitors beyond gaming purists and diversify revenue streams.

For more information and/or registration assistance for G2E Asia 2018, please visit www.g2easia.com.

ABOUT G2E ASIA

G2E Asia is the international gaming trade show and conference for the Asian gaming industry. Organized by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibition, G2E Asia made its debut in 2007, defining itself as the preeminent show for the Asian gaming –

entertainment industry.



About the American Gaming Association

The American Gaming Association is the premier national trade group representing the $240 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.7 million jobs in 40 states. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to be the single most effective champion of the industry, relentlessly protecting against harmful and often misinformed public policies, and paving a path for growth, innovation and reinvestment.

About Reed Exhibitions

Reed Exhibitions is the world’s leading events organiser, with over 500 events in 30 countries, and a staff of 3,900 exhibition specialists. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events. It is part of the RELX Group plc, a world-leading provider of information solutions for professional customers across industries.

