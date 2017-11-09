ReelNRG reveals Goddess of Asia

PRESS RELEASES

London, 9 November 2017: Casino game development company ReelNRG is inviting players to explore a world of oriental magic in Goddess of Asia, the latest game to join its thriving portfolio of slots.

The 3×5 reel game offers engaging gameplay and stunning visual design, lining the reels with gold bars, fiery dragons and lucky cats.

The Goddess of Asia wild appears to double the total pay-out, while three golden nugget scatter symbols initiate the free spins round, giving players the chance to tear open three lucky envelopes hiding free spins as they go in search of the biggest wins.

The paper fan symbol triggers two of the game’s most innovative features, appearing on the second reel to multiply the initial stake by up to five times, while it randomly places an expanding wild and launches a respin when it appears on the third reel.

Calvin Kent, CEO of ReelNRG said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Goddess of Asia, a game that captures all the magic and mystery of the ancient orient with tightly modelled gameplay and colourful design.

“We are committed to providing players with exciting and intuitive gameplay experiences, and I am sure slots fans old and new will love the game’s innovative bonus features.”

ReelNRG has built significant commercial momentum since its foundation in 2015, signing a deal to extend its portfolio to leading operator BetVictor in October 2017.

About ReelNRG

ReelNRG is a casino game development company that is dedicated towards delivering high quality casino slots based in London, England. The supplier takes pride in producing games which engage its players with stunning audio and visual gaming experiences. The firm has made great success since it started and will always remain committed to developing exciting new innovative gaming content.

ReelNRG promise to deliver profitable games that meet its client’s expectations, as well as high entertainment value for their players.

