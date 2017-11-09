PrettyGreen appointed by Betsson Group

PRESS RELEASES

Leading PR Agency will support UK PR and content activation plans for Betsafe

PrettyGreen has been appointed by Betsson Group, to handle the PR for their Betsafe brand in the UK. PrettyGreen will be responsible for strengthening brand awareness for Betsafe within the UK gambling market, through content production and activation across its diverse portfolio of sports assets.

Following Betsafe’s recent appointment of UFC star Conor McGregor, the brand now boasts a wealth of high value sporting assets across boxing, football, horse-racing and rugby. PrettyGreen will be responsible for creating fully-integrated content series with some of the biggest names in sport – Manchester City, Tony Bellew and Saracens Rugby Club amongst others – as well as creating PR opportunities around subsequent sporting events.

Speaking about the appointment, PrettyGreen Founder, Mark Stringer, said: “It’s rare to find a client that has such a deep-rooted and relentless ambition to become the biggest player in their field, but that’s exactly what we’ve found with Betsafe. To come onboard at a time when they’d just signed one of the biggest sports stars on the planet – Conor McGregor – was a phenomenal way to start our relationship and we’ve continued to go from strength to strength in recent months.

We look forward to helping them create more campaigns that are truly life defining, and this is just the start of a hugely successful partnership between PrettyGreen and Betsafe.”

Emma Diskin, Global Director of PR & Social Media for Betsson Group, said: “We were looking for an agency that could really think out-of-the-box. The UK is a crowded marketplace and we wanted an agency to really help fortify the Betsafe brand amongst sports fans using an army of high profile sporting names. The PrettyGreen team has a great work ethic and have passion and talent in abundance. We expect big things in terms of PR, content and sponsorship activation.”

