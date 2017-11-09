Patagonia Entertainment expands offering with eZugi partnership

PRESS RELEASES

Thursday 9th November 2017 – Patagonia Entertainment has enhanced its offering by integrating eZugi’s next-generation live dealer casino content.

This partnership sees the live casino specialists deliver its games portfolio onto Patagonia’s innovative platform for a Latam-facing audience. Players will be able to immerse themselves in the live environment in Mexico and Brazil through integrations with Big Bola and MundiFortuna, respectively.

eZugi’s off-site casino players can feel part of and experience actual tables and dealers within a live and interactive space.

Following this latest announcement, Patagonia’s exciting portfolio now features over 200 titles and includes third-party games from Ortiz, RCT, Zest, FBM, Spinomenal and MGA.

Patagonia Entertainment’s Pedro B said: “eZugi’s is one of the leading live dealer casino providers and we’re thrilled to be working together. Live casino forms a major part of a true omni-channel offering and will enable operators to capitalise on Latam’s huge market potential.”

Sagi Ifrach, Commercial Director of Ezugi, added: ‘’This strategic partnership with Patagonia strengthens Ezugi’s presence in the LATAM market which has phenomenal potential, making this an obvious and very beneficial move for both companies. We look forward to a profitable and successful partnership with Patagonia’’



About Patagonia Entertainment

Patagonia Entertainment is a Video Bingo game development company known for creating innovative solutions for the e-gaming industry. Video Bingo is a hybrid between Bingo and Slot games. The company has managed to become one of the most popular game developers in the Latin American market and are rapidly growing into other markets. More information about Patagonia Entertainment can be found at www.patagonia-e.com.

About Ezugi



Ezugi is a leading technology provider specializing in live dealer casino gaming. The Ezugi products & services provide casino operators with the ability to engage their players through the excitement, trust, and sophistication found in the real casino gaming experience. With Live Casino Gaming off-site players can see, hear, and interact with actual tables and dealers in a live and interactive environment.

Ezugi offers numerous Live Dealer games which include Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Bet on Numbers and many more games we have developed for specific markets. Our Over the Table (OTT) product is doing extremely well and offers Land based Casino’s the opportunity to grow their offering exponentially. Ezugi has also recently released their Unlimited Blackjack.

Ezugi has numerous offices based in strategic locations and the Live Dealer Studios are also located in numerous countries thus allowing Ezugi to offer a localised service to their players.

