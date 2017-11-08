Lucky Dragon announces Jazz Saturdays at Cha Garden and continues “Hot Manila Nights” through November

PRESS RELEASES

Tweet It: Jazz Saturdays and Hot Manila Nights bring excitement to weekends at @luckydragonlv this November! http://bit.ly/2xRUgxy

LAS VEGAS – Lucky Dragon Hotel & Casino announces Jazz Saturdays beginning Saturday, Nov. 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Cha Garden, the resorts indoor-outdoor tea lounge. The weekly Saturday event will feature live music by DJ Sojourner with delectable bites including Beef Carpaccio ($12); thinly sliced Steak Plates ($18); Crispy Roasted Pork ($12); Grilled Salmon ($12); Cheese, Nuts and Dried Fruit platter ($12); Fruit and Veggie platters ($6 each); California Roll ($8); Shrimp Tempura Roll ($8); Soba ($5); Garlic Assorted Mushrooms ($4); French Fries ($4); Seasonal Wok-Fried Vegetables ($6); Chocolate Filled Bao ($6) and Fruit, Chocolate and Egg Tarts ($6 each), as well as a special discounted drink menu including wine, champagne and sake starting at $5 for top shelf brands.

“We’re excited to bring more entertainment elements to our property,” said Lucky Dragon Vice President of Operations, Blaire Dela Cruz. “The combination of the beautiful weather, delicious bites and cocktails, and a jazz lounge ambience makes for the perfect evening at Cha Garden.”

After a successful run in October during Filipino-American Heritage month, Lucky Dragon continues its “Hot Manila Nights,” featuring live band performances on Friday, Nov. 10, Friday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 24, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. inside Dragon’s Alley, adjacent to the casino floor. There is a $5 cover charge for Dragon Club Members and a $10 cover charge for non-members. Cover includes one San Miguel beer. In addition to $5 San Miguels, delicious Pulutan will be available for purchase.

For more information on these and other special events at Lucky Dragon, visit www.LuckyDragonLV.com. Follow Lucky Dragon Hotel & Casino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and updates.

About Lucky Dragon Hotel & Casino

Lucky Dragon Hotel & Casino is Las Vegas’ first casino resort designed from the ground up to create an authentic Asian cultural and gaming experience. The resort is located at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip at 300 W. Sahara Blvd. Features of the property include a nine-story hotel with 203 rooms, of which 22 are suites; 27,500 square feet of casino space with an emphasis on table games including Baccarat and Pai Gow as well as slots, a high limit gaming area known as the Emerald Room and a luxurious VIP gaming parlor; a pool designed to create an oasis garden escape for hotel guests; a spa with four treatment rooms including reflexology; an indoor-outdoor Tea Garden featuring an extensive list of tea curated by Las Vegas’ only tea sommeliers; four Asian-inspired restaurant concepts; and staff and signage to accommodate guests from throughout Asia as well as English-speaking guests. For more information, visit LuckyDragonLV.com. Follow Lucky Dragon Hotel & Casino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and updates.

Contacts for Lucky Dragon Hotel & Casino

Rachel Henry / Graham McMurry

Kirvin Doak Communications

702.737.3100

LuckyDragonPR@kirvindoak.com

Comments