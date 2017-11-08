Habanero appoints European Head of Business Development

PRESS RELEASES

Experienced professional to spearhead westerly expansion

8th November 2017 – Quality slots provider Habanero has announced the appointment of Arcangelo Lonoce as its Head of Business Development in Europe.

Lonoce brings over 15 years’ experience in product and player management to Habanero. He spent the last five years at BetVictor, most recently in the role of B2B Casino Product Manager.

Toni Karapetrov, Head of Corporate Communications at Habanero, said his appointment would help the provider with its planned move into western Europe during 2018.

He added: “Arcangelo’s excellent track record in the gaming industry speaks for itself, and we are delighted to welcome him to Habanero.

“His experience and know-how will prove invaluable as we expand our operations. We have signed a number of deals that have boosted our presence in eastern Europe and moving further west is the natural next step.”

Arcangelo Lonoce said: “I am delighted to have joined one of the industry’s fastest growing providers and am looking forward to helping them with their commercial development.

“There is a really positive momentum around the company and I am excited at the prospect of being a key factor in its future growth and success as it looks to move into new markets.”

Habanero recently signed a deal with CIS-facing operator vulkanvegas.com. This follows similar agreements in Eastern Europe over the past year, including Boss Gaming, 1Xbet, and EscapeBET.

The provider, who enjoyed a successful show at EiG last week, currently operates a stable of over 75 video slots titles, 10 table games, and 10 video poker titles.

These titles, which are now certified in a number of European jurisdictions, are integrated into over 60 operators and aggregators around the world and available in 21 European and Asian languages.

For more information on this press please contact Square in the Air on 0203 586 8272 or enquiries@squareintheair.com

About Habanero

Habanero is a supplier of quality slots and table games for the online and land-based casino industries. Hosted on Habanero’s own platform and made available at a competitive rate, these games are tailored to the widest possible variety of devices, allowing operators in multiple territories to maximise their incomes.

Purchased by a group of European investors in 2012, the company now boasts a host of skilled designers, developers and mathematicians. Its management team has over four decades’ worth of experience in betting and gaming. For more information, please contact info@habanerosystems.com. For additional images and other media enquiries, please email enquiries@squareintheair.com. For Asian sales enquiries, please contact Head of Sales, Daniel Long, on daniel@habanerosystems.com. For European sales enquiries please contact Head of Business Development – Europe, Arcangelo Lonoce on arcangelo@habanerosystems.com.

Comments