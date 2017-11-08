Degree 53 celebrates growth in a new office in Steam Packet House

PRESS RELEASES

Degree 53, Manchester-based UX design and software development agency, have taken 6,500sq ft of two floors within the historic Steam Packet House on Cross Street in the heart of Manchester city centre. The office move follows continued growth of the digital agency to better accommodate its expanding team.

Earlier in February, Degree 53 announced a significant recruitment initiative to support their newly formed gaming division and growing project portfolio. During the year, the team made over 30 new hires, focusing on recruiting skilled developers, designers and technology specialists. This rapid expansion meant that Degree 53 needed a much larger office to fit 75+ team members.

The new offices have been refurbished to provide a collaborative, modern space for the teams, with larger breakout and kitchen areas across the two floors. As a celebration of their core skills, the decor in meeting rooms is inspired by Las Vegas casinos.

Andrew Daniels, managing director at Degree 53 says: “It’s been an exciting year for us in terms of growth and expanding our team with talented individuals. The gaming division has been evolving rapidly and we’ve recruited more people than we’d originally planned for. We’ve created brand new positions to bring more structure and additional expertise to support our projects.”

He continues: “The new office in Steam Packet House is fantastic and will no doubt inspire more creativity in our team members. There’s enough space for additional hires, as we’re looking to fill a number of positions over the next six months. We work with clients and partners from all over the world and being located in the centre of Manchester will make their visits much more convenient. We look forward to welcoming them in the new office.“

About Degree 53

Degree 53 is an award-winning digital agency, specialising in mobile app and website development, UX, design and consultancy services. It offers bespoke solutions to a number of industries, including online gambling, sports, finance, retail and education. Degree 53 has worked on a number of projects, including online gambling platforms, financial services systems, sporting results app and more. Degree 53’s services aim to improve the digital experience for its clients. More information can be found at www.degree53.com

