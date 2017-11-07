NYX Gaming Group expands footprint in North America with Betfair US agreement

PRESS RELEASES

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 – LAS VEGAS, NYX Gaming Group Limited (TSXV: NYX), a market-leading supplier to casino, sportsbook, lottery and bingo operators across the globe, has increased its position in the US market by executing an agreement to integrate the NYX OGS (Open Gaming System) with Betfair US.

Betfair US operates TVG, a horseracing TV channel and pari-mutuel online betting network active in 35 states, and an online casino and horse-racing exchange in New Jersey, which process a combined total of approximately $2bn bets per year

Betfair US will obtain access to the full suite of NYX OGS content available in the New Jersey igaming market, offering hundreds of quality games from well-known studios, including NextGen Gaming, BetDigital and other quality providers.

Popular NextGen titles including DoublePlay SuperBet™, Gorilla Go Wild™, and the recently launched Glorious Empire™, will be made available to players in the Garden State.

Matt Davey, NYX Gaming Group CEO, said: “We’re pleased to have partnered with Betfair US, one of the leading names in New Jersey.

“The integration marks another milestone for NYX in the North American market as we continue to sign OGS distribution agreements with New Jersey’s licensed casino platforms.

“Betfair US will significantly expand its casino offering with high-quality NYX and third party content. We look forward to a long and successful relationship.”

Lorcan Kelly, Director Betfair Casino (US) added, “We are excited to be working with NYX and launching their OGS game content on our Betfair NJ platform. The agreement will allow us to significantly expand our games portfolio and bring a host of high quality new content to our customers.”

