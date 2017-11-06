Save the date for the 2nd edition of Prague Gaming Summit and new destination in the EEGEvents portfolio

PRESS RELEASES

For immediate release – November 6, 2017, Transylvania – The team at EEGEvents has carefully examined the feedback received during 2017 and has already announced 2 dates in the 2018 calendar which include the second edition of Prague Gaming Summit and an inaugural event in Riga, Latvia.

After receiving a positive feedback in regards to the organizing of their events and calls from the industry to engage in new markets and landscapes, the team is ready to take on 2018 and add 2 news destinations in the events portfolio.

Zoltan Tundik, Found and Head of Business at EEGMedia/EEGEvents, has added: “The year 2017 has seen an unprecedented growth in terms of new events being organized all around the world and surprisingly, all have attracted new connections. We should take this growth seriously and look towards organizing more quality events, which are for the benefit of the industry. When analyzing the already past calendar we have started noticing some gaps that need to be filled, thus have contact our friends in regions where there is huge potential to conduct business. These regions are often overlooked and can serve as a great opportunity to expand and network while building a global industry. Besides adding 2 new locations to our already established 3 in our event portfolio, in 2018 we will implement new sessions that will be in the benefit of the attending delegates that help increase networking and interactivity. We look forward to welcoming you at our events in 2018!”

Prague Gaming Summit 2018

The 2nd edition of “the most successful boutique-style gaming event in Prague” is going to be held on the 29th of March, 2018 at Andel’s by Vienna House Prague.

The conference is designed to give the latest insights about the regulatory updates in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. Workshops and reports will be given be the top gaming experts who are active players of the online and land-based industry within the mentioned countries, thus serving operators and software providers with information about what to expect in 2018 and how they can apply for licenses where licensing is possible.

As in 2017, the summit will feature a round table discussion with the Czech regulators in order to discuss burning question that arise during the period.

We officially invite you to a must attend event if you are an active company in the online and land based gambling industry of the region. The event will also open up investment ideas if you would like to start being a legal supplier or operator in the demographic.

Those seeking networking will find that Prague Gaming Summit offers a great variety of networking possibilities via the event and connect networking dinners and parties. (See what the delegates had to say about the 2017 event here…)

Delegate pass price breakdown:

Early Bird Rate (60% Off): 199 EUR – Sales end on December 31, 2017

Combo – Early Bird Rate + 2 nights accommodation (60% Off): 379 EUR – Sales end on December 31, 2017

Advance Rate (40% Off): 299 EUR – Sales end on March 22, 2018

Combo – Early Bird Rate + 2 nights accommodation (40% Off): 479 EUR – Sales end on March 22, 2018

Regular Rate (no discount): 499 EUR – Sales end on March 29, 2018

*New ticketing gateway is now available

Preliminary Agenda

Focus on Slovakia

The panel will focus on the latest developments and insights of the Slovakian gambling market where experts will share their ideas and information about licensing and potentials of the market.

Already confirmed speakers:

Dr. Robert Skalina (WH Partners)

More speakers to be announced soon

Focus on Czech Republic

Given the fact that the Czech Republic is a newly regulated market, the government are not rushing into making decisions that will affect the taxation and the competitiveness of the country. Currently, the regulators know that they don’t have a perfect solution for the industry, but are waiting to adjust this accordingly. The panel is very important for the Czech industry and all international operators as the latest amendments will be explained.

Already confirmed speakers:

Jan Rehola (PS Legal)

More speakers to be announced soon

Focus on Poland

In 2017, the new amendments in the Polish gambling law have entered into force. Operators have found themselves either blacklisted or dealing with heavy paperwork and more announced amendments. The panel will shed light on the state of the Polish gambling market and will also explain what are the key aspects that you need to consider when entering the market.

Already confirmed speakers:

Piotr Dynowski (Bird & Bird)

More speakers to be announced soon

Innovation Talks

The Innovation Talks series will continue in Prague as well and we are looking forward to giving our delegates the most recent information about technology that is being adopted in the industry to increase revenues and attract new clients.

Speakers coming soon

Recent updates about Responsible Gambling programs

More and more countries are looking towards tightening the rules and implementing harsher Responsible Gambling programs in the industry that affect operators, software providers and affiliates. Many have stated that the year 2017 and 2018 are the years in which the Next Phase in Responsible Gambling is going to be implemented.

Speakers coming soon

Round table discussions with the Czech regulators (limited to 25 delegates)

The 2017 meeting with the regulators was the top rated session of the inaugural event, thus we are honored to once again invite you to a formal discussion session with the local regulators in order to discuss the most important questions you may have that are in the field of the regulator.

Prague Gaming Summit will set the stage for local and international companies involved in the online and land based gambling industry to network and exchange ideas.

More details of about Prague Gaming Summit 2018 can be found the official website of the event:

www.praguegamingsummit.com

Announcing a new destination, Mare Balticum (Baltic Sea) Gaming Summit 2018 – Riga

The inaugural edition of the yearly event will take place on the 8th of May, 2018 at Astor Riga.

The Baltic and Scandinavian region provides a great wealth of knowledge when it comes to online gambling. The regulations in the region have bee carefully adjusted and the current status of the markets show good investment potential. The region is known to adapt quickly to changes and it’s flexible towards involving digital innovations. This is why the Baltic and Scandinavian region is good adopter of quality measurements that insure the online and land based gambling co-exist.

The inaugural event will give a good opportunity for international gaming operators and vendors to touch base with the regulators that will be present at the event. The intention and mission of the event is to bring together industry professionals and regulators for the Baltic and Scandinavian region in order to discuss the future of the industry of the region.

Tickets at the Early Bird Rate (50% Off) are available until April 20, 2018!

A special rate for accommodation at the official hotel is also available!

Delegate pass price breakdown:

Early Bird Rate (50% Off): 199 EUR – Sales end on April 20, 2018

Combo – Early Bird Rate + 2 nights accommodation (60% Off): 449 EUR – Sales end on April 20, 2018

Advance Rate (40% Off): 238.80 EUR – Sales end on May 4, 2018

Combo – Early Bird Rate + 2 nights accommodation (40% Off): 499 EUR – Sales end on May 4, 2018

Regular Rate (no discount): 398 EUR – Sales end on May 8, 2018

*New ticketing gateway is now available

Preliminary Agenda

The state of the industry in Latvia

The panel will focus on the latest developments and insights of the Latvian gambling market where experts will share their ideas and information about licensing and potentials of the market.

Speakers coming soon

The state of the industry in Lithuania

The panel will focus on the latest developments and insights of the Lithuanian gambling market where experts will share their ideas and information about licensing and potentials of the market.

Already confirmed speakers:

Andrius Gabnys (‎Attorney At Law – ‎Gabnys Law Firm)

The state of the industry in Estonia

The panel will focus on the latest developments and insights of the Estonian gambling market where experts will share their ideas and information about licensing and potentials of the market.

Speakers coming soon

The state of the industry in Denmark and Sweden

The panel will focus on the latest developments and insights of the Danish and Swedish gambling markets. As the industry already gotten used to the fact the the Danish legal framework which revolves around the gambling industry has been taken as an example of a good regulation and the Swedish market is an upcoming jurisdiction, the panel promises to bring a wealth of information about the two Scandinavian countries.

Already confirmed speakers

Morten Ronde (Chief Executive of the Danish Online Gambling Association)

Innovation Talks

The Innovation Talks series will also continue in Riga and we are looking forward to giving our delegates the most recent information about technology that is being adopted in the industry to increase revenues and attract new clients.

Speakers coming soon

Round table discussions with the Baltic regulators (limited to 15 delegates per regulator)

We are honored to once again invite you to a formal discussion session with the local regulators in order to discuss the most important questions you may have that are in the field of the regulator.

More details coming soon

Baltic Sea Gaming Summit – Gathering the gambling industry of the Baltic Sea region

More details about the event can be found on the official website: www.marebalticumgaming.com

For quick information requests, please do not hesitate to contact the team at EEGMedia/EEGEvents

Programme & speakers/Sponsorship

Zoltan Tundik – Founder and Head of Business

EEGMedia/EEGEvents

Tel: +40 (0) 735 559 234 / +40 (0) 726 388 370

Email: zoltan.tundik@eegevents.org

Media accreditation and Registration enquiries

Betty Tundik – Event Coordinator and PR Manager

Tel: +40 (0) 799 777 959

Email: betty@eegevents.org

George Miller – Media/Sales Manager

Tel: +40 (0) 799 772 801

Email: george@eegevents.org



About EEGEvents

EEGEvents is the leading boutique gaming event organizer of the Central and Eastern European region.

EEGEvents is a sub-division of EEGMedia and is in charge of organizing boutique gaming events in Eastern and Central Europe. The team serves under the most experienced and well know company in the region which operates and A to Z service for online gambling companies.

EEGMedia(Eastern European Gaming Media) has been launched with the mission of bringing together the online gambling (igaming) industry of Central and Eastern Europe and building an communication bridge between the region and the already booming industry of Western Europe.

EEGMedia is the founder and owner of the largest igaming focused online news portal of the CEE region and since its launch in 2015 the company has managed to create a large database of clients and subscribers to become the leader of the industry.

The Events divison was founded in May 2016 and was the result of the many queries and feedback the company has received from B2B clients, operators and partners. This was the year when the inaugural Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference was held in Budapest and since then, the team has managed to organize two other inaugural events (VIGE – Vienna International Gaming Expo and Prague Gaming Summit).

