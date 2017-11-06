Natural8 hosts online starting days to APT Finale Macau Main and Championships Events

PRESS RELEASES

Manila, Philippines, November 2017 – The Asian Poker Tour (APT) and Natural8, one of Asia’s popular online gaming platforms, have entered into a partnership to provide players an Online Starting Day to both the upcoming APT Finale Macau Main Event and APT Finale Macau Championships Event which will be held at Macau Billionaire Poker located the Babylon Casino, Macau.

The Online Starting Days will be hosted by Natural8 on November 19, 2017 at 9:00pm GMT+8 and will follow the same tournament structure as the live starting days of the events. Buy ins have been set as follows:

 APT Finale Macau Main Event: USD 1,410

 APT Finale Macau Championships Event: USD 2,820

Qualifiers from the Online Starting Days will automatically be part of the Day 2 fields at the live event.

“It’s exciting for both players and us (APT)! As for the first time ever, players now have an option to qualify to Day 2 of the Main and/or Championship Events by playing Day 1 online through Natural8. We hope to build on this for other APT events as well,” said APT Executive Tournament Director Lloyd Fontillas.

For satellite schedules and more info, please don’t hesitate to contact Natural8.

The APT Finale Macau Championships 2017 will be held at Macau Billionaire Poker located at the Babylon Casino, Macau from November 29 to December 10. For more details, check out the APT Finale Macau Championships 2017 info page.

About Natural8

Natural8 is one of Asia’s most popular online gaming platforms, offering interesting and innovative games like Fortune Spin as well as immersive social interaction, aiming to provide players with a rich playing experience. Every week, Natural8 organizes a wealth of MTTs and satellites to major Asian live events. Players pick Natural8 because they know that it is difficult to obtain the same quality of experience in other poker rooms.

