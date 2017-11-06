GAMING1 signs NYX Gaming group agreement

PRESS RELEASES

Leading provider’s content now available through NYX OGS™

6th November 2017: Leading igaming solutions provider GAMING1 has put pen to paper on an agreement with NYX Gaming Group that will see it integrate its games portfolio into NYX OGS™ (Open Gaming System).

The deal will make GAMING1’s portfolio of HTML5 content available to more than 200 operators, with NYX to integrate four table games and more than 15 slots, as well as Fakir Slot, GAMING1’s top performing title.

The first operator to roll out GAMING1’s games will be Mybet, with many more set to follow over the coming weeks.

GAMING1 CEO Sylvain Boniver said: “We are committed to growing our presence in regulated markets, and to do so in partnership with NYX Gaming Group is a very positive step for GAMING1.

“We look forward to enjoying a close relationship with them, and I am sure our games will grow to be a core part of their offering.”

Dominic Le Garsmeur, VP of Casino at NYX Gaming Group said: “We have been impressed by GAMING1’s diverse range of titles for both international and local markets, and we are delighted to be able to provide them to our operating partners.

“NYX OGS offers a broader reach in terms of customers and jurisdictions than any other truly open network. Our close relationship with providers like GAMING1 ensures OGS remains the premium platform solution for the gaming industry.”

The deal with NYX continues GAMING1’s commercial expansion, having recently launched online casino and sportsbook Zamba.co in Colombia in partnership with Vicca Group.

About GAMING1

GAMING1 is a full-service partner that specializes in high-performance online casino and sports betting projects. It provides a complete range of services and solutions which enable operators to set up, promote and improve the results of their casino and sports betting websites.

The company was created by an experienced land-based operator with over 20 years’ experience, which means that it’s in GAMING1’s DNA to focus exclusively on land-based casino operators who are ready to take their business to the next level by moving online.

Drawing on years of experience, GAMING1 provides a fitting answer to the operators’ needs, ranging from the set-up of an online casino platform to marketing support and extensive consultancy services.

With a flourishing portfolio of online games across a number of verticals, including table and slots, GAMING1 titles are now available both directly and through integrations with a number of leading platform providers.

All of the GAMING1 team strives to take online gaming one step further every day. Developers, graphic designers, engineers, marketers… GAMING1 works together to make sure your casino or sports betting website stands out from the crowd.

