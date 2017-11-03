iGaming Academy live at SIGMA 2017

PRESS RELEASES

• Exclusive fast-track learning, new for SIGMA 2017, ideal for ensuring compliance knowledge

• Intensive training and free taster courses on offer

• Part of Malta’s premier gaming conference, bigger than ever



iGaming Academy has announced its schedule of events for SIGMA 2017, and we’re proud to be more involved than ever as the conference approaches its biggest showing yet. This year, we’re bringing two distinct elements to the conference: an intensive compliance session and a free drop-in showcase.

On 23 November, delegates can book for our COMPLIANCE FAST-TRACK, which we designed so that busy professionals can access our most important training content in one, interactive session. Take aways will include new GDPR recommendations, updates on 4th Directive AML legislation and new implications on responsible gambling, and provide a fast-track way to fulfil operational compliance elements of your job.

Then on 24 November, our expert trainers are with us for a meet-and-greet OPEN DAY, presenting a snapshot of iGaming Academy’s entire course portfolio. Arranged by topic, delegates can drop-in to sample tasters of courses, or pre-register to arrange 1-to-1 consultations.

Jaime Debono, iGaming Academy Managing Director:

“We’ve developed Compliance Fast-Track as a new, highly effective way to ensure your team is trained in the latest up-to-the-minute compliance techniques.

“As technology, legislation and markets constantly evolve, events like SIGMA help us share knowledge and inspiration with each other, and are vital to the health of the sector. SIGMA also creates an enormous amount of energy and fuels innovation within the industry, both in Malta and worldwide.

“For us, SIGMA has become an annual highlight. We’re excited to offer new learning opportunities and looking forward to seeing what will come out of this year’s event!”

—

DAY 1: COMPLIANCE FAST-TRACK

23 November, 9:00 – 15:00



Comprised of three intensive training sessions on key compliance topics affecting the iGaming industry today. Topics include: anti-money laundering and the EU 4th Directive; social responsibility including CSR and responsible gaming; and GDPR with gaming-specific insight. Essential knowledge for operational executives with compliance responsibility.

Entry: €270 +VAT [Includes entry to full SIGMA Conference]

Suitability: Senior Leadership, iGaming Executives, Legal & Compliance, Operational Roles

https://igacademy.com/sigma-2017/

—

DAY 2: OPEN DAY

24 November, 9:00 – 15:00

Free Drop-In

Visit our showcase to experience a snapshot of everything iGaming Academy has to offer. Preview our most popular courses in 30-minute taster sessions covering product, compliance, acquisition & retention and management. Drop in for course previews, or meet our expert trainers for 1-to-1 advice and Q&A.

Entry: Free Entry [Requires SIGMA Entry]

Suitability: HR & Training Managers, Subject-Specialists, Management

https://igacademy.com/sigma-2017/

—

iGaming Academy in Numbers

40+ iGaming Clients – Training employees in compliance and iGaming skills

10,000 Learners – On iGaming Academy’s exclusive eLearning platform

€1 Million – Potential fine for failure to comply with new EU AML laws

80+ Years – Collective industry experience of core course trainer team

4% Annual Turnover – Max global business sanction for GDPR breach

Comments