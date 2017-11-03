Clarifying LatAm gaming market myths at Berlin Affiliate Conference

CONFERENCES

There is a host of opportunities waiting for businesses, particularly online gambling, in Latin America. For several years now, many of the biggest players in the iGaming industry have set their sights on the growing LatAm market. The question is, why are affiliates missing the opportunity?

At the Berlin Affiliate Conference, held in Messe Berlin from Nov. 1 to 4, Egamingservices founder Tiago Almedia will provide an overview of the most important gaming markets in Latin America, along with the most important payment methods for the region. He will also discuss the most popular products, leading operators in each Latin American country, as well as where affiliates should recruit their players.

Almedia started his career in the online gambling industry in 2006 and has professional experience in companies like Bwin and Dragonfish, where he was involved in different senior operational and marketing roles focused on the Latin American market. In 2016, Almedia founded Egamingservices to provide marketing and operational services to online gambling operators willing to monetize opportunities in the region. Egamingservices has offices in Brazil, Uruguay, Malta and Portugal.

Almedia said his session aims “to create a bridge between leading brands in LatAm and affiliates willing to monetize their traffic” as well as “to clarify some myths about the LatAm gaming market and why this region should be absolutely essential for affiliates and operators.”

Delegates will be able to take away five key points from Almedia’s session. The first takeaway is that the profitability in LatAm is easy to achieve, with proper insight and cultural understanding. Also, there are opportunities in the region and competition is still low. The learning curve is now over, and it’s the moment for the second comers. Another takeaway is that synergies exist between online and offline channel and affiliates can benefit from it.

For the list of speakers, full schedule and workshops, visit the official BAC website.

