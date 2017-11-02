Play’n GO’s new Big Win Cat game brings ‘cuteness’ to Asian market

BUSINESS

Swedish online casino games developer Play’n GO has gone “cute” as it sets its sights on a new market—Asia.

For the first time in the company’s history, Play’n GO is set to release an endearing slot game that will appeal to the younger audience, particularly in the Asian market. Big Win Cat is a three-reel video slot game with five fixed paylines, where players can access a novelty shop filled with lucky collectibles such as flowery fans and gleeful goldfish.

“The main feature is it actually has free spins. It only has three reels and all of the symbols can actually stack on top of each other, so if you get, like for example, two reels that are identical in symbols, you have another rack for re-spins. If you didn’t win anything, you get one more chance to win. And if you get all the reels and all the symbols it will become a wheel multiplier. This is a bonus game, so you already won something but the wheel multiplier will now spin and multiply the winnings,” Vargas Ivan Patag, head of QA for Play’n GO Asia, told CalvinAyre.com.

Adorable games is a new territory for the Swedish game developer, which is known for rolling out flashy and action-packed games. The company currently has more than 115 games in its arsenal, most of them slot games as well as bingo games and table games. Cuteness, however, has become a must for Play’n GO as it looks to tap into the Asian market—where cute aesthetics is all-pervasive.

“Big Win Cat, it’s actually a first for Play’n Go because we never really do cute games, we only do cool games. With Big Win Cat, we created something that’s not too serious, but not too cute at the same time,” Patag said. “This is the first time we are targeting Asia, so most of o ur games are geared toward the Western and when we came to Asia, we found out the players here, they want something else, different. They want something faster, they want something that’s easily understood but at the same time, they don’t want to be bored by simple animation, simple mechanics, but they wanted to be fast.”

But that’s not to say that Play’n GO is shelving its “cool” game ideas. Aside from Big Win Cat, the developer has also introduced a flashier three-reel slot game called Fu Er Dai, which features expanding Wilds and wheel spins. Getting a Wild symbol from any of the three reels will expand the whole reel, allowing players to get one more free spin. And if the player gets two Wilds in any of the three reels, they will trigger the final feature, which is a wheel spin.

“It’s a game that’s geared more towards players that like flashy games and action games. The animation there is a bit in your face [but] it’s very, very smooth so the whole experience is like watching an action movie,” Patag said.

The two games mark the beginning of Play’n GO’s expansion in Asia, according to Patag.

“There are more games that are geared more to the Asian market, to the Asian taste. It’s not just the graphics, it’s not just the animation, but the gameplay itself,” he said. “Our R&D team now, they’re researching what else does the Asian market want? So first thing first, we got to make them smart, we got to make them simple but at the same time we don’t want [to be] bored, so that’s how we came up with these two games.”

Aside from the Asian market, there’s also one innovation that Play’n GO is watching very closely: cryptocurrencies.

“Actually we’re keeping an eye on cryptocurrencies. It’s very easy to integrate to any casino system, we’re still keeping an eye if it will take up more valid hold here in the Philippines or anywhere else in Asia and if it does, we’ll integrate it in our casino system. It’s quite easy,” Patag said.

