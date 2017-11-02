Player pockets over $1M worth of BTC in Cloudbet win

BITCOIN

A Cloudbet player has set a new record for the most BTC won in a live Bitcoin casino game.

In October, a player took home 160 BTC from a single session of live dealer baccarat on the Cloudbet platform. This, according to the company, is “the biggest single win we’ve ever seen.”

“Cloudbet specialize in high limits across our bitcoin casino and sportsbook. In March, we saw a player win 216 BTC which at the time was equivalent to €214,000 (US$214,000), but with BTC now trading at €5307.68 (US$6,187) (Coindesk BTC price) this 160 BTC won in our Live Casino is a new record, valued at well over €750,000 (US$874,252.50),” a Cloudbet representative told CalvinAyre.com.

BTC’s trading price has gone up to $6,900 level on Thursday, according to data from Bitcoin.com. This means that the 160 BTC won on Cloudbet is worth more than US$1.1 million.

“This is the biggest single win we’ve ever seen in over four years of operation. We’d love to see someone try and break this momentous record,” said Leandro Rossi, head of casino at Cloudbet.

Operating since 2013, Cloudbet was one of the first BTC-only sports betting and casino platform in the market. The platform has a wide range of casino games including slots, roulette, Blackjack, baccarat, as well as live dealer tables available on all devices. For new players, Cloudbet offers a 100% welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC (or approximately US$34,500 in today’s trading prices).

Currently, Cloudbet continues to focus on being a BTC-only betting platform, although the company is not closing its doors on other cryptocurrencies.

“In 2013, we recognized that bitcoin technology offers simplicity to online betting. By offering a BTC-only betting platform, we were able to remove the common obstacles that fiat currency operators face. Enabling instant transactions, low fees, access to global players, as well as enhanced player security. Moving forward, our focus will remain with BTC, but we are always open to adopting other cryptocurrencies to continue to provide these benefits to Cloudbet players,” the Cloudbet representative said.

