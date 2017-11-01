Win Systems to end biggest year-to-date at SAGSE

PRESS RELEASES

1st November, 2017 – Win Systems, a leading technology supplier for the gaming and entertainment industry, is to exhibit its full suite of casino solutions at SAGSE, Buenos Aires, from 7-9th November.

The supplier will exhibit a range of its gaming products and business intelligence tools on stand #320 at what will be its final show this year.

Senior members of the Win Systems team will showcase its WIGOS™, Intellia™ and WinUp™ marketing tools, which allow casino management to monitor data and enhance players’ user experience through specific promotional activity.

The stand will also display the premium Lumina and Quadra GoldClub electronic roulette machines, as well as a selection of its state-of-the-art S3 and ST2 GameStar gaming cabinets.

Win Systems’ casino solutions are proven in multiple territories across the world, and are hugely scalable for all types and size of casino operation.

Having been prominent on the LatAm trade show circuit throughout the year, Win Systems will look to demonstrate its commitment to the region at SAGSE, as well as finalize various commercial deals and partnerships that have culminated from its activities over recent months.

Eric Benchimol, CEO of Win Systems, said: “The SAGSE shows are always excellent opportunities to network with leading industry figures within Argentina and elsewhere in the region. We encourage all delegates interested in improving their casino product to visit us at our stand.

“We’re looking to sign off 2017 with a bang, following a hugely successful G2E, and are now focused on 2018 and the upcoming ICE show where we expect to be showcasing exciting new product launches.”

Win Systems are on stand #320 at SAGSE, Buenos Aires, from 7-9th November. To organise a meeting please email marketing@winsysgroup.com

About Win Systems

WIN SYSTEMS is a global technology provider for the gaming and entertainment industry. The company specializes in systems and services for casinos and lotteries, gaming devices and server based video lottery terminals (VLTs).

WIN offers a full range of technology services, including design, programming, installation, operation and maintenance of its systems.

Win Systems has an extensive track-record of offering the best in class information management systems, recognized throughout the world for providing superior real-time control, stability and reliability for land-based casinos, lotteries, and route operations.

In 2016, Win Systems acquired Gold Club, a global developer and provider of gaming machines and electronic roulette with a presence in over 50 countries worldwide.

The result of the acquisition is an emerging leader in the global gaming industry with a significant footprint in Europe, South Africa and the Americas.

The company is continuously evolving, refining and expanding its product line ahead of market demands, setting trends and creating tools that are becoming essential for its customers’ successful operations.

For more information: www.winsysgroup.com || +1 212 206 9325 || Tw: @win_systems

