Global Gaming strengthens senior team with new Head of Affiliates appointment

Elaine Gardiner joins from Cherry Group to lead department

Wednesday 1st November 2017 (Malmo, Sweden) – Global Gaming has bolstered its affiliate department with the appointment of Elaine Gardiner as the new Head of Affiliates.

Gardiner joins from Cherry Group, having worked for the operator’s affiliate division since 2013, most recently holding the position of Senior Affiliate Program manager. She played a key role in the development of its affiliate tracking software Omarsys, and has been shortlisted twice for Best Casino Affiliate Manager at the iGaming Business Affiliate Awards.

Previously, Gardiner was an affiliate manager for online sportsbook and casino site YouWin. She has more than eight years’ experience in the igaming industry having held several affiliate management roles.

Gardiner will be responsible for leading and developing the company’s affiliate department, as it prepares to expand the operations of its B2C brands, including the multi award-winning Ninja Casino, Kotikasino and Viking Slots. She will also ensure the division maintains the highest standards of best practice to deliver a fair and inclusive program for to its affiliate partners.

“I’m thrilled to have been given the opportunity to head Global Gaming’s affiliate division and I am looking forward to this new chapter in my career,” said Gardiner.

“Myself and the company share the same ambitions, and it’s an exciting time to join such a fast-growing business. We have a number of interesting projects in the pipeline, so watch this space.”

The development of the affiliate program follows the listing of Global Gaming’s shares on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm.

The trading of shares will support the company’s long-term expansion plans for both its award-winning B2C brand Ninja Casino, and its bespoke payments solution PaynPlay, which offers faster payments and a simpler registration process.

“It’s a coup for us to welcome Elaine to the Global Gaming team,” said Global Gaming CMO Morten Madsen. “She has strong track record and knowledge of the affiliate industry, helping improve the performance of Cherry Affiliates during her spell with the operator, which was a major factor in our decision to appoint her as our new Head of Affiliates.

“This is an investment in our affiliate department and it is just one of the many areas we are developing to support our future growth strategy.”

Global Gaming offers B2C and B2B products to the gambling industry, with its bespoke payment solution revolutionising the customer sign-up process.

Its flagship B2C brand Ninja Casino was named Innovative Start-up of the Year at the 2017 EGR Operator Marketing and Innovation Awards, and claimed In-house Innovation of the Year for Global Gaming at the 2017 EGR Nordics Awards. Most recently, the casino was shortlisted for two titles at the upcoming 2017 EGR Operator Awards – Rising Star and best In-house product.

About Global Gaming

Global Gaming offers B2C and B2B gaming products and services to partners and consumers in regulated and emerging markets around the world.

Its flagship product Ninja Casino has revolutionised the online casino customer sign-up process by removing traditional registration requirements. It features a bespoke payment solution that simply requires a deposit via a player’s bank and ensures most winnings are paid within 15 minutes.

The site offers 100+ slots from the likes of NetEnt and Play’n GO, including Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, and progressive jackpots Hall of Gods and Mega Fortune, as well as a full range of table and live dealer games.

Ninja Casino was named Innovative Start-up of the Year at the 2017 EGR Operator Marketing and Innovation Awards, and claimed In-house Innovation of the Year for Global Gaming at the 2017 EGR Nordics Awards.

