CalvinAyre.com featured conferences & events: November 2017

CONFERENCES

Berlin Affiliate Conference (BAC)

Directly following EiG, the BAC (co-located with the Financial Partners Expo) will return to the Messe Berlin and serves as one of the prime locations to learn how to profit in the iGaming and financial markets. Over 1,500 affiliates and 100 affiliate programs are expected to attend the two-day expo, with sessions dedicated to topics such as SEO, content marketing and some of the best networking parties of the year.

What: BAC

When: November 2-3

Where: Messe Berlin

Register: Online

Asia Gaming Summit Taiwan

Over the course of three days, the inaugural Asia Gaming Summit Taiwan has been designed to cover the latest regulatory developments, trends and innovations in the Asia-facing land based and online gambling industries. Organized by Beacon Events, a conference organizer specializing in the Asia-Pacific region, unique topics to be addressed include opportunities in Taiwan, strategic partnerships and M&As, opportunities in Japan and more.

What: Asia Gaming Summit Taiwan

When: November 8-10, 2017

Where: W Taipei, Taiwan

Register: Online

Sports Betting USA

This inaugural two-day event organized by Clarion will explore the convergence between sports and gaming. Important topics to be covered include the state of sports betting in America today, the state of PASPA, sports integrity, enhanced viewership and engagement, path to legislation and routes to market. Delegates will be composed of professionals from the North American sports leagues and teams, TV networks, lotteries, race tracks, regulators, suppliers, international sports books and more.

What: Sports Betting USA

When: November 14-15, 2017

Where: Convene, NY, NY

Register: Online

SiGMA

Now in its third year, SiGMA returns to Malta but will take place in a bigger venue to accommodate its growth, the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre (MRCC). The two-day expo will include 200 exhibitors and a series of conference tracks covering hot areas in our industry such as DFS, Affiliate Marketing, Regulatory updates, Start-up Pitch and Blockchain.

Networking events have expanded this year to include the “All-in SiGMA Cup”, dedicated affiliate and CEO dinners, the BiG Foundation Dinner and Malta Gaming Awards, an official Poker Tournament, Crypto Cruise, the official closing night party and for those still standing, a champagne brunch on the 25th.

What: SiGMA

When: November 23-24, 2017

Where: Malta Fairs and Convention Centre, Ta’ Qali

Register: Online

