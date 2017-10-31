Fantini Research launches virtual trade show

PRESS RELEASES

What’s new and exciting in the gaming world? Fantini’s Gaming Show, a virtual trade show and newsroom featuring the latest technological advances and products from gaming industry suppliers.

Fantini’s Gaming Show takes the trade show floor and moves it online, allowing exhibitors that take advantage of gaming industry trade shows to present and sell products can now do that 24/7 throughout the entire year.

“We are using the power of the Internet to deliver a target audience of prospective buyers and business partners in 21st century fashion, and at the low costs made available by modern technology,” CEO Frank Fantini said.

The website features customized pages that serve as virtual trade show booths.

Exhibitors receive password-protected access to their customized e-booths in which they can post new content at any time, including:

– New product announcements

– A gallery of product images

– Product demos, interviews and videos

– Press releases

As an added benefit, exhibitors have the ability to gather leads from the site by posting email addresses of key sales personnel.

Traffic is driven to Fantini’s Gaming Show through exposure in Fantini’s Gaming Report when an exhibitor posts new content in their e-booth. Fantini’s Gaming Report is emailed daily to the inboxes of corporate-level executives and other industry decision makers.

Charter exhibitors can take advantage of a special rate of $1,000 for a full year of Fantini’s Gaming Show.

“The low cost allows small companies to exhibit along with the big guys, while providing large companies the hallmark neutrality and credibility of Fantini Research. All exhibitors will enjoy the benefit of reaching out through the gaming industry’s one-stop shop,” Fantini said.

In addition to the virtual trade show, Fantini’s Gaming Show will host an industry-wide forum where gaming professionals can discuss a variety of topics. The forum is a neutral environment where potential buyers and current users of an exhibitor’s product line can ask questions and gain insight before they invest.

To take a peek or become an exhibitor, visit www.FantinisGamingShow.com.

For additional information, contact Robin Coventry at +1-302-730-3793 or RCoventry@FantiniResearch.com.

About Fantini Research

Fantini Research is a publishing, research and consulting firm primarily serving corporate-level executives and institutional investors in the gaming industry.

The flagship publication, Fantini’s Gaming Report, is the must-read comprehensive daily report covering the global gaming industry.

Fantini Research also publishes the Public Policy Review, covering legislative, legal and regulatory news and issues, and the National Revenue Report, which provides revenue trends throughout the US.

Fantini co-publishes the EILERS-Fantini Quarterly Slot Survey, the industry’s most comprehensive survey and analysis of slot machine and gaming technology trends, market share, ship share and purchasing intentions.

More information is available under the Products tab at www.FantiniResearch.com.

