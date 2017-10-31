Casino Scouts acquires mobile gaming patent

PRESS RELEASES

Patent Foundation for In-Casino Mobile Wagering

Las Vegas, NV (October 30, 2017) – Casino Scouts announced today it has purchased the Robins/Hepworth patent (USA #8,142, 281) for an undisclosed amount.

“The Robins/Hepworth patent provides a foundation for live gambling, enabling activity on a patron’s smart devices while in a casino setting” stated Stephen A. Crystal, Esq., CEO of Casino Scouts. “This technology will be a part of the Casino Scouts app offerings, wherein patrons have the ability to wager and/or play live games, such as roulette, poker, craps and sporting events from their smart device without being tethered to the game or table, while enjoying other activities the casino resort has to offer.”

Crystal further commented that, “Live game wagering is only one aspect of our app. As we have revealed over the past few weeks, we will be offering mobile concierge and premium content, engaging and relevant to current and future casino customers. This includes tournament and event support, social gaming, daily fantasy sports, and more, while leveraging new technologies to make these experiences better.

About Casino Scouts, LLC.

Casino Scouts was founded in 2015 with a goal of providing the latest in innovative marketing and operations technology for the gaming industry. Designed to deliver an enjoyable and engaging experience to its gaming customers, Casino Scouts’ solutions draw from both the traditional casino gaming of 1950s Las Vegas and emerging technologies and trends that are essential to capturing and maintaining excitement. Its multi-distribution model for gaming leverages mobile devices to allow patrons to extend the fun beyond the casino floor, anytime, anyplace.

