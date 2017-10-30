Yggdrasil’s Joker Millions pays out € 3.5m jackpot

PRESS RELEASES

30th October, 2017 – A lucky Yggdrasil player is celebrating after winning SEK 33,748,248 (c. €3.48m) on its flagship progressive jackpot slot, Joker Millions.

The player was gaming on Vera&John’s Swedish mobile site when the jackpot fell out on Thursday morning from just a SEK 7.5 bet, the equivalent of just 70 cents.

This pay-out follows the recent €5.1m, the current pool record, won in July, and matches a similar jackpot won over Christmas last year.

Fredrik Elmqvist, CEO at Yggdrasil Gaming, said: “We love to hear of players hitting the big wins on our slots.

“The player deserves to treat themselves to an early Christmas present. We’re sure the imminent festive period will be that bit more special for them this year.”

Victor Olinger, Head of gaming at Vera&John, said: “Joker Millions is one of many Yggdrasil titles that our players love on our site, partly due to the huge jackpots on offer.”

“We want to give our players the best experience possible, whether it be through offering the best slots titles or giving away the biggest jackpots, and it’s always good to see them paid out for their loyalty.”

Joker Millions share its progressive jackpot with other popular Yggdrasil titles, including Empire Fortune and Holmes & The Stolen Stones.

You can view the winning spin at: https://youtu.be/ahYmOtQ4cYM

About Yggdrasil Gaming

Yggdrasil Gaming is a provider of superior online and mobile casino games. It has emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers and provides games for some of the world’s biggest operators, including: bet365, Betsson Group, bwin.party, Cherry, LeoVegas, Mr Green, Casumo and Unibet.

The company is headquartered in Malta, with a major development office in Krakow, Poland and regional offices in Stockholm and Gibraltar. The firm holds licences in Malta, Romania, Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

Yggdrasil’s slots are renowned for their outstanding graphics and gameplay and many have become global hits. They are integrated via the industry-changing iSENSE 2.0 HTML client framework which allows for simultaneous launches on desktop and mobile, and is supported by BOOST™, a collection of promotional tools focused on engagement and retention via concepts such as Missions, Super Free Spins™ and Cash Race, and BRAG, an industry-first concept which allows for the promotion of games via social channels.

iSENSE 2.0+, launched in April 2017, includes a number of industry-leading features, including retina support for crisper visuals, a new minimalistic mobile UI with a sleek and fresh feel, and a new and easy in-game deposit process.

Yggdrasil was the winner of Innovator of the Year at the 2017 International Gaming Awards, Slot Provider of the Year at the 2016 and 2017 EGR B2B Awards, Gaming Software Supplier of the Year at the 2016 International Gaming Awards and Software Rising Star at the 2015 EGR B2B Awards.

