Ukrainian Gaming Summit announces Exclusive Round Table discussion with Ukrainian government officials and more speakers

Kiev, Ukraine – October 2017 – The organizers are honored to announce an exclusive session and more keynote speakers for the Ukrainian Gaming Summit which is going to be held at the Hyatt Regency Kiev on the 17th of November.

The timetable of the event has been updated and if you have a peak at the agenda, you will find the details of each panel and the networking sessions which the organizers have planned for the event.

The official announcement of the Closed Round table discussion with the Ukranian government official comes as no surprise as the recent news suggest that there is need of such discussions in order to set up a fair and transparent regulatory framework for the online and land based gambling sector.

The organizers are limiting the round table discussions session for up to 30 attending delegates and the talk is scheduled to commence at 16:45 (Kiev Local Time) and it will give the opportunity for local/foreign businesses, sponsors and investors to add their viewpoints about how to move forward with the regulated market in Ukraine.

Besides the exclusive discussion, the organizers have also added more names to the keynote speakers list.

Below are the names of the newly added experts who will discuss the hot topics of the Ukrainian market.

– Nina Yuzhanina, Member of the Verhovna Rada (Parliament), Head of the Committee on Tax and Customs Policy. – Nina Yuzhanina, Member of the Verhovna Rada (Parliament), Head of the Committee on Tax and Customs Policy.

– Algidras Shemeta, Busines Ombudsman – Algidras Shemeta, Busines Ombudsman

– Serhiy Marchenko, Deputy Minister of Finances* – Serhiy Marchenko, Deputy Minister of Finances*

– Jerome Vacher, IMF Representative in Ukraine – Jerome Vacher, IMF Representative in Ukraine

– Oksana Kryzhanivska, partner at Alexandrov & Partners – Oksana Kryzhanivska, partner at Alexandrov & Partners

– Dmytro Alexandrov, Founder and Managing Partner Alexandrov & Partners, Vice-Chairman on Investments ICC Ukraine – Dmytro Alexandrov, Founder and Managing Partner Alexandrov & Partners, Vice-Chairman on Investments ICC Ukraine

– Robert Khorolskyy, PhD in Law, Associate Professor. – Robert Khorolskyy, PhD in Law, Associate Professor.

– Iryna Sergienko (Ukrainian Gaming Association) – Iryna Sergienko (Ukrainian Gaming Association)

– Francesco Baranca (Chairman of Committee on Ethics and Fair Play of Football Federation of Ukraine) – Francesco Baranca (Chairman of Committee on Ethics and Fair Play of Football Federation of Ukraine)

Make sure you have a seat at this unique event where you and your company will get the opportunity to network with the local industry and the government officials. Register today!

Ticket price breakdown:

Advance Rate (25% off) – 312 EUR – Expires 10.11.2017

Regular Rate (no discount) – 498 EUR – Expires 17.11.2017

Registrations here: https://ugs2017.com.ua/register-now/

