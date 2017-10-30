Record number of judges selected for 2018 iGB Affiliate Awards

PRESS RELEASES

30th October, 2017 (London) – iGB Affiliate, the most respected information provider for the igaming affiliate market, has revealed its independent judges’ line-up for the 2018 iGB Affiliate Awards.

The ceremony, which takes place in London in February, welcomes the indus try’s leading minds to celebrate the best of the best in the igaming world.

Over 100 independent judges, from all over the industry, have been selected to help whittle down the winners across 24 different awards.

The theme for the 2018 iGB Affiliate Awards is ‘tenacity’. iGB Affiliate has been looking for those who have succeeded against the odds, embraced hard work, been tenacious and determined day-to-day, and who have continually made a positive impact on the igaming industry.

iGaming Business’ Managing Director, Alex Pratt said: “It’s humbling to see the awards growing every year and being able to have over 100 independent judges makes it the most transparent and fair awards in the industry.

“The amount of judging interest we’ve had is fantastic and it’s coming from all corners of the igaming world, proving that our hard work is paying dividends. We just can’t wait for the ceremony to get under way next year.”

