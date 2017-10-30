LiveLotto launches managed affiliate programme with Income Access

PRESS RELEASES

Programme for UK-facing iLottery brand will be managed by Income Access in-house using company software and affiliate network

Montreal, QC. 30th October 2017 – LiveLotto®, the UK-based iLottery operator and subsidiary of Beda Leisure, has launched a new affiliate programme with Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider. The programme will be managed by Income Access’ affiliate management team, which will grow the programme using the company’s affiliate platform and its Income Access Network, iGaming’s longest-serving independent affiliate network.

LiveLotto®, launched in 2015 and licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, offers players a unique low-stakes, quick-win lotto. An iLottery appealing to the digital generation and millennials among other player demographics, the brand’s main online lottery game runs live draws 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week, and provides players with the opportunity to win up to £25,000 from wagering only 10p. Additional features include in-play chat, social gaming and community jackpot games.

The site also offers a suite of leading instant-win games. These include Pariplay-powered titles such as Cops and Robbers, Atari Asteroids®, Mega Love, Cash Cuisine, and Royal Charms. All instant-win titles and the main LiveLotto® game are optimised for play on desktop, iOS and Android devices.

New LiveLotto® players receive 10 free entries when they deposit a minimum of £5, as well as free entry to the brand’s £5,000 jackpot giveaway.

Following the integration of the LiveLotto® affiliate programme with Income Access’ platform, which has won eGR’s ‘Affiliate Software’ B2B award four times since 2013, affiliates will be able to promote this leading iLottery brand. To accompany the programme launch, all new affiliates will receive 50% revenue share for their first three months of promotion, and between 25% and 35% thereafter. There will be no negative carryover and CPA deals are available on request.

Affiliates will also benefit from the programme’s management by Income Access’ team of affiliate managers, who have multiple years’ experience growing iLottery programmes. Through LiveLotto®’s integration with the Income Access Network, the brand will be connected to over 25,000 affiliates.

Benn Timbury, co-founder and CEO of LiveLotto®, said: “When looking to launch our affiliate programme, we listened to the affiliate community and many recommended Income Access. It’s a platform that they had already incorporated, and trust. We’ve had success offering LiveLotto® on national television and across digital media, and now wish to offer our unique product to affiliates.”

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Income Access and Digital Wallets at Paysafe, said: “We’re excited to launch our technology and marketing services partnership with a unique and innovative iLottery brand. LiveLotto® already enjoys high brand awareness in the UK market, and we look forward to continuing to grow its player base through a combination of our marketing platform, affiliate management and our affiliate network.”

For more information on the new affiliate programme, please contact LiveLotto.

About LiveLotto®

LiveLotto® was founded in 2014 to develop an interactive online lottery and whom in 2015 became one of a handful of operators in the UK to hold a coveted UK Gambling Commission Licence to manufacture, promote and operate a UK Lottery.

The new game transforms this ancient method of soft gambling by delivering it direct to the screen of every smart phone and PC user that downloads the LiveLotto® App. Utilising state of the art software and real-life 3D effect draws, LiveLotto® has challenged the existing market by offering the lowest stake available at just £0.10p.

It also breaks with convention by making its community jackpot draws sales and not time driven, resulting in games being constantly drawn at all times of the day and night, 24/7/365.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming market, including regulated iGaming, social gaming, land-based casinos and online financial trading (forex, binary options). Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Gala Interactive, Coral, Sportingbet, Sky Betting & Gaming, PMU, Jackpotjoy, Stan James, Bet Victor, TwinSpires, Caesars Interactive, PKR and Pinnacle.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Our core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through our industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallets and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, our solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between bricks-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US$48 billion in 2016 and over 2,300 staff located in 12 global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Paysafe Group plc shares trade on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol (PAYS.L). For more information, visit: www.paysafe.com.

