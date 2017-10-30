BOSS Gaming Studio announced its attendance at EiG

PRESS RELEASES

Founded in 2015, a relatively young team, Boss Gaming Studio has already managed to visit all World known exhibitions as visitors in 2 years and 2 time as exhibitors, which undoubtedly brought great results, which allowed us to grow rapidly in terms of new opportunities. This time we planned to please Berlin with our presence, given the fact that there is already something we have to present to the public in various variations.

“We are ready for healthy competition! Our solutions are staffed with the best products and solutions from TOP game providers, and our technical capabilities make it possible to begin working as to a newcomer, to an already experienced user or a sagacious businessman “, noted Business Development Director, Catalina Lukianenko.

For today, company Boss Gaming Studio is actively engaged in the search for a reliable partner for Sports Betting. Strictly speaking, the main reason and purpose of visiting EiG, we are considering the conclusion of a contract with a new partner, whose solutions will fully satisfy our requirements.

Also, we have something to please the exhibitors. Together with the perfectly packaged platform, we offer 3 options for creating the White Label Casino. Our technical team, possessing great experience and potential, is ready to provide a ready-made solution for each client in a short time! We use advanced technologies and resources that allow us to produce ready-made solutions within 1.5 months after agreeing all the details and starting the assembly.

One of the latest key news we can share is the final stage of obtaining the Maltese license, which undoubtedly expands our clients capabilities. Having the license of Curaçao and Malta, we try to make the “life cycle” of our customers and partners the most organic and profitable along the way of timeline in our cooperation.

Contact us and arrange an appointment, please use following details:

Contact us and arrange an appointment, please use following details:

Catalina Lukianenko (catalina@bossgs.com – Business Development Director )

Viacheslav Viedienieiev (v.v.v@bossgs.com – CEO)

Bogdan Zyrin (bogdan@bossgs.com – Owner)

Choose the Best, Work Qualitatively!

See you at EiG

Sincerely yours,

BOSS Gaming Studio team

Comments