Yggdrasil goes live with Gaming Realms

27th October 2017 – Yggdrasil Gaming has gone live with Gaming Realms via an integration with Bear Group Limited.

Players at Bear Group’s brands, including Slingo, Spin Genie and Pocket Fruity, will enjoy popular titles such as Vikings Go Berzerk and Jungle Books, as well as Yggdrasil’s progressive jackpot slots.

The operator will also have access to Yggdrasil’s collection of in-game promotional tools, BOOST™, and social sharing tool, BRAG™.

Yggdrasil Gaming CEO Fredrik Elmqvist said: “Gaming Realms is among the new-breed of innovative, fast-growing operators which have taken the industry by storm in recent years, so of course they are a natural fit for Yggdrasil.

“It has been a pleasure working alongside the team, and it is always a thrill to see our games live on another leading operator.”

Bear Group Limited Managing Director Stephen Downer said: “Yggdrasil is a company with Viking heritage, and we’ve found they share all the ferocity and focus of their ancestors when it comes to delivering some of the best content in the industry.

“We are certain our players will enjoy the bold and striking games Yggdrasil produces, and we look forward to forming a strong partnership going forward.”

About Yggdrasil Gaming

Yggdrasil Gaming is a provider of superior online and mobile casino games. It has emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers and provides games for some of the world’s biggest operators, including: bet365, Betsson Group, bwin.party, Cherry, LeoVegas, Mr Green, Casumo and Unibet.

The company is headquartered in Malta, with a major development office in Krakow, Poland and regional offices in Stockholm and Gibraltar. The firm holds licences in Malta, Romania, Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

Yggdrasil’s slots are renowned for their outstanding graphics and gameplay and many have become global hits. They are integrated via the industry-changing iSENSE 2.0 HTML client framework which allows for simultaneous launches on desktop and mobile, and is supported by BOOST™, a collection of promotional tools focused on engagement and retention via concepts such as Missions, Super Free Spins™ and Cash Race, and BRAG, an industry-first concept which allows for the promotion of games via social channels.

iSENSE 2.0+, launched in April 2017, includes a number of industry-leading features, including retina support for crisper visuals, a new minimalistic mobile UI with a sleek and fresh feel, and a new and easy in-game deposit process.

Yggdrasil was the winner of Innovator of the Year at the 2017 International Gaming Awards, Slot Provider of the Year at the 2016 and 2017 EGR B2B Awards, Gaming Software Supplier of the Year at the 2016 International Gaming Awards and Software Rising Star at the 2015 EGR B2B Awards.

