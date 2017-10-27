Today SoftGamings releases the Live Bundle: top live casino providers under a single unified API

PRESS RELEASES

SoftGamings, an online casino platform provider and games aggregator, has released a new product: Live Casino Bundle.

Live Casino Bundle is a package of 8 top live casino providers. The main benefit of obta ining a bundle instead of integrating providers separately is in the fact that the package can be integrated through a single unified API – quickly, easily and cost-effectively. Apart from being a cost-efficient and time-efficient solution, the Live Casino Bundle is also fully mobile-ready.

Vladislavs Hveckovics, the CIO and co-founder at SoftGamings, specified that “SoftGamings offers great commercials on obtaining this product bundle. Compared to getting each game provider separately, Live Casino Bundle means serious savings for operators. What’s more, we offer a single agreement to sign, which implies no need for lengthy legal discussions with each of the providers, which usually takes months.”

The bundle includes the following live casino market suppliers: Evolution Gaming, NetEnt Live, BetGames.tv, Lucky Streak, Ezugi, Asia Live Tech, Authentic Gaming and Vivo gaming.

About SoftGamings

SoftGamings is a B2B company existing for over 9 years. Having a strong IT team and expertise in gambling and online gambling industries, SoftGamings has gained a reputation of a reliable software provider and game aggregator. Apart from gaming systems, SoftGamings offers White Label and Turnkey platforms, as well as the company’s unique solutions, like payments solutions, bonus & loyalty system, and others.

For more information please contact:

Website: http://www.softgamings.com

Email: info@softgamings.com

Skype: SoftGamings

Comments