RISQ launches £25m jackpot RNG

Insurance-backed platform is an industry first

London, 27th October 2017 – RISQ, the London-based technology company, have launched a gaming industry first with the development of a random number generator platform boasting jackpots of up to £25m.

The insurance-backed solution is suited to a range of games, including slots, tables games, lottery, keno, bingo, and instant win, and can be tailored to the individual needs of the operator or game developer.

Each simple integration offers adjustable odds, flexible jackpot totals, and variable pay tables, allowing operators to build their own unique jackpot games.

With no reliance on cross-network liquidity, the innovative technology looks set to provide an effective and risk-free customer acquisition and retention tool for betting and gaming brands.

It will initially cater for jackpots up to £25m – but there are plans in place to quadruple that limit to £100m.

Tom Mitchell, RISQ’s B2B Director, said the new platform was a game-changer for the industry and would help partners increase their margins and maximise revenues.

He added: “In a market where demand for huge, scalable jackpots is increasing, our Jackpot RNG delivers a knockout combination of cutting-edge technology, tailored development, and sophisticated risk management.

“No matter what game is chosen to utilise its framework, jackpots have a proven and unique ability to deliver new customers, build loyalty, enhance retention, and facilitate expansion into new markets.”

RISQ, who are licensed by gambling regulators in the UK and Alderney, as well as having an insurance licence, also offer hedge bets and insurance on the outcomes of over 50 international lotteries.

In addition, they have access to A-rated insurance limits of up to £250m in multiple currencies and a £10m Jackpot limit dedicated to sporting-outcome Jackpots.

With their unique structure and technology, this B2B-only platform allows affiliates, operators, platforms and game developers the opportunity to access and use Jackpots in a scalable and flexible way.

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

Robin Hutchison, Director, 131-151 Great Titchfield Street, London, W1W 5BB | +44 (0) 20 3586 8272 | robin@squareintheair.com

About RISQ:

RISQ are a London-based technology company offering the highest levels of precision and data analytics in jackpot risk management. The company provide hedge bets and insurance on the outcomes of international lotteries and has access to the largest insurance limits in the industry. RISQ’s Jackpot RNG (Random Number Generator) is suited to a wide range of applications, tailoring odds, jackpot-size and frequency to any operator’s specific needs. These scalable jackpot solutions stimulate traffic, acquisitions, and player behaviour in the global-gaming and digital-marketing sector. RISQ think differently, seeking out opportunities that allow clients to increase their margins and maximise returns through innovative technology, allied to a unique corporate structure. The company process over 40,000 bets per day, generating well over £50m in payouts for a range of B2B partners. UKGC and Alderney-licensed, RISQ offer the first-ever insured RNG with scope to grow limits up to £250m per play.

