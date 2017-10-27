Income Access to exhibit at 2017 Berlin Affiliate Conference

PRESS RELEASES

Montreal, QC. October 2017 – Income Access, Paysafe’s digital marketing technology and services provider, has announced that it will both attend and exhibit at this year’s Berlin Affiliate Conference (BAC), which will be held at the Messe Berlin, Berlin, Germany, from 1st to 4th November.

Sarafina Wolde Gabriel, Vice President of Strategy & Operations; Sarah Robertson, Head of Business Development; and Alexandra Bogdanova, Supervisor of Affiliate Services, will be located at Booth A50, alongside other colleagues, to showcase the company’s multi-channel tracking and analytics affiliate platform as well as its Ad Serving tool and mobile app-tracking solution.

Paysafe’s Income Access team will also focus on promoting the company’s full range of marketing services, which include affiliate programme management and corresponding affiliate network, media buys, marketing audits, content marketing, SEM and web design.

Income Access is proud to have OlyBet, Tau Affiliates, and Trada Casino as its featured partners for BAC. All three brands will have representatives available at Booth A50 to discuss potential partnership deals.

Affiliates will also have an opportunity to enter a prize draw by passing by the booth. Prizes will include a £1,000 Amazon gift card, courtesy of Trada Casino as well as a gift bag from OlyBet that includes 1,000 free spins, playing cards with real gold-plated coating, a Micro Cotton beach towel, a Power Bank with LCD display and an OlyBet cap with 3D embroidery.

Wolde Gabriel said: “BAC presents a valuable opportunity for affiliates, operators and other industry stakeholders to share insights that have been acquired and ideas that are being developed for the future of iGaming and affiliate marketing.

“We’re very excited to be sending a strong team that will meet up with existing partners and look to embark on new business relationships with other conference attendees.”

Income Access will be exhibiting alongside Paysafe’s digital wallet solutions NETELLER and Skrill as well as Paysafe’s leading prepaid payment solution, paysafecard. BAC will once again be held in tandem with the Financial Partners Expo.

To schedule a meeting with the team in Berlin, please contact Income Access.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming market, including regulated iGaming, social gaming, land-based casinos and online financial trading (forex, binary options). Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Gala Interactive, Coral, Sportingbet, Sky Betting & Gaming, PMU, Jackpotjoy, Stan James, Bet Victor, TwinSpires, Caesars Interactive, PKR and Pinnacle.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Our core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through our industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallets and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, our solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between bricks-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US$48 billion in 2016 and over 2,300 staff located in 12 global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Paysafe Group plc shares trade on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol (PAYS.L). For more information, visit: www.paysafe.com.

