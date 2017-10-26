Raketech announces new brand and increases emphasis on responsible affiliate marketing

PRESS RELEASES

Raketech, one of Europe’s leading iGaming affiliates, today announced the launch of its new brand identity, logo and website to reflect the company as a responsible supplier of high-quality content that guides and inspires people to make informed decisions.

The new brand delivers a fresh look for a company that has quickly evolved from a tech start-up into a leading enterprise in its industry over the past six years.

“The Raketech 2.0 brand launch comes at the perfect time in our company life cycle and will better align our brand to represent our mission and vision,” said Michael Holmberg, Raketech CEO. “Over the past year, we have grown our workforce to over 100 employees, strengthened our business with acquisitions, entered into exciting new verticals and won industry awards along the way. Raketech’s new brand identity reflects where we are today and will continue to guide us into the future.”

Jani Peteri, Raketech Creative Director, commented, “The new brand offers a fresh visual identity and conveys our purpose of guiding our customers to the best online services available. Named the ‘Guider’, the logo incorporates the key elements that express everything Raketech stands for; combining a magnifying glass to represent our expertise in delivering relevant information and a target to symbolise how we analyse data to hit our goals.”

Raketech has continually strengthened its workforce and management team to help drive the affiliate industry forward as it continues to grow. The company recently appointed Scott Collins, who previously worked as PR Manager at PokerStars, as Raketech’s ‘Corporate Responsibility Manager’. Collins will report directly to CEO Michael Holmberg.

“We intend to lead by example as a responsible affiliate, protecting our customers, delivering traffic to partners and doing our best to safeguard the long-term sustainability of the industry,” said Holmberg. “We appointed Scott to lead our corporate reputation and responsibility function, and he will act as an ombudsman to make sure we are fully compliant and raise the bar as a responsible business”.

Collins first joined Raketech in February and has over eight years of iGaming industry experience, previously holding corporate communications and content marketing management positions both in-house and agency side.

For further information, please contact press@raketech.com.

