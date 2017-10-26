Pragmatic Play unveils Diamond Strike

PRESS RELEASES

Latest video slot release incorporates a blend of classic mechanics and modern features

Malta, 26 October 2017: Multi-award-winning slot developer, Pragmatic Play, has announced the latest game to join its premium collection of online slots, Diamond Strike.

The 3×5, 15-line game evokes the spin-to-win experience of classic slot titles, loading the reels with abstract symbols like fruit, bells and lucky sevens alongside a dedicated free spins icon, and deploying straightforward, well-timed pay-outs.

The game’s titular diamonds are both stacked and wild, with lightning striking and scattering extra diamonds during the free spins round to unlock the biggest rewards.

Fixed jackpots hover above the reels, with three golden sevens triggering the Jackpot Bonus mini-game and a chance to win up to 1,000 times the original bet.

Catalin Bratosin, Head of Games Production at Pragmatic Play, said: “Diamond Strike is Pragmatic Play’s exciting take on classic slot gameplay, and our latest release offers far more for players than simple nostalgia.

“With expertly-modelled mechanics and design, Diamond Strike delivers that varied and engaging gameplay experience that has made our content popular with players in regulated markets all over the world.”

Diamond Strike follows the release of Pragmatic Play’s Sin City inspired slot Vegas Nights.

Releasing two new games per month throughout the year, Pragmatic Play’s portfolio contains more than 80 proven HTML5 slot titles and features on a growing number of leading online casino brands.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Tom Lewis at Square in the Air on 020 3586 8257 ortom.lewis@squareintheair.com

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is one of the fastest growing mobile and desktop providers of digital casino games for the online gaming industry. Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled and we strive to create only the most engaging and evocative gaming experiences. Pragmatic Play’s Games Library contains unique in-house content consisting of over 80 proven slot games, supporting 23 languages and all major currencies. We employ our extensive expertise to ensure that each high-quality game developed in our studios represents our mantra of innovation and dedication.

For more information please visit http://pragmaticplay.com/

