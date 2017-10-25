Ukrainian Gaming Summit announces Olga Finkel (WH Partners) and Jaka Repansek (Republis) as keynote speakers

PRESS RELEASES

Kiev, Ukraine – October 25, 2017 – The organizers are honored to announce two more keynote speakers for the Ukrainian Gaming Summit which is going to be held at the Hyatt Regency Kiev on the 17th of November. Just by taking a look at the agenda, you will notice that this is a must attend event this autumn with important regulatory topics being planned in order to increase the content quality for the regulator, legislator and all attending companies.

The two speakers will join the “Gaming legislation for Ukraine – kick-start of the new market” panel which also features speakers such as Iryna Sergienko and Bogdan Coman.

The key topics of the panel will highlight the basic principles of licensing and the optimal mechanisms of state regulation and supervision.

The panel is designed to shed light on the key legal and technological instruments for the state supervision as well as for consumer protection through the state governing

Among the topics you will also get the chance to access an analysis of the existing Ukrainian law projects.

Short overview of the speakers:

Dr. Olga Finkel is the founder and the managing partner of WH Partners, a law firm based in Malta. Olga is an expert in gambling and technology law and a leading internet and e-commerce lawyer, being ranked as a tier 1 lawyer in the Global Gaming and Gambling category of Chambers and Partners, in addition to being commended by the Legal 500 and other legal directories.

Specialising in gaming law, Olga provides advice on regulatory, compliance, regulatory, strategic and commercial matters to a range of gaming companies, including leading global gaming institutions.

Dr Finkel has also assisted the governments in designing and redesigning regulatory regimes for gaming, both online and land-based.

Olga holds a Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Malta as well as a Master of Science degree in IT and Economics from the Academy of Economics, Kharkov, Ukraine. She is a member of the International Masters of Gaming Law since 2013. Dr Finkel is also a lecturer in gaming law at the University of Malta

Jaka Repansek LL.B, MBA, is the founder and managing partner of RePublis d.o.o., a Slovenian based legal and business consulting firm. He has been working for various TIME (Telecom, Internet, Media, Entertainment) companies since 1996. He is recognized as one of the leading experts on gaming and media law in Slovenia. After graduating from Greenwood High School (Springfield, Missouri, USA) in 1992, Jaka graduated from the Faculty of Law at the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia.

He gained his graduate degree from Cambridge University in England and Faculty of Law in Ljubljana (Diploma in European Community Law) and completed two-year MBA graduate studies at the University of Kansas in USA. Jaka is an active member of IMGL (Slovenia) and a member of several other domestic and international organizations and is active also as lecturer in various seminars and conferences.

Make sure you have a seat at this unique event where you and your company will get the opportunity to network with the local industry and the government officials. Register today!

Ticket price breakdown:

Advance Rate (25% off) – 312 EUR – Expires 10.11.2017

Regular Rate (no discount) – 498 EUR – Expires 17.11.2017

Registrations here: https://ugs2017.com.ua/register-now/

Comments