Six Kambi operators recognised by EGR Power 50

Prestigious annual ranking of B2C gaming companies sees 888 and Kindred secure top 10 positions while LeoVegas is this year’s highest climber

Kambi is providing its award-winning Sportsbook to some of the most powerful and influential gaming operators in the world, according to this year’s prestigious EGR Power 50 list.

Six Kambi customers have been named inside the top 40 of the annual ranking, published this morning, with 888 Holdings and Kindred Group maintaining their places among the elite top 10.

LeoVegas, which launched a Kambi Sportsbook in 2016, was this year’s highest climber, jumping 17 spots to 14th. And with Rank Group edging up two places to 17th, four Kambi customers are ranked inside the top 20.

Furthermore, Mr Green secured a top 30 birth after moving up seven places to 29th, while Paf remained inside the top 40 as it took 35th position.

The six-customer haul is above and beyond that of any other end-to-end sportsbook provider, and strengthens Kambi’s position as the market leader having won the coveted Sports Betting Supplier of the Year prize at June’s EGR B2B Awards.

“We are proud to power some of the biggest and most innovative operators in the industry and this year’s EGR Power 50 proves our customers are enjoying success with our high-performance Sportsbook,” Kristian Nylen, Kambi chief executive, said.

“In addition to our scalable and data-driven Sportsbook core, Kambi customers are increasingly leveraging our operator empowerment tools to create unique sports betting experiences for their players and differentiate themselves from the rest of the market.

“I would like to congratulate all the operators in this year’s Power 50 but especially our partners who are driving innovation using the Kambi platform,” he added.

The ranking is compiled by EGR, the industry’s leading information and membership networking group, in partnership with global accountancy and business advisory firm BDO.

