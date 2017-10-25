SBTech strengthens market position in Italy with win in Sports Betting Supplier of the Year category at EGR Italy Awards 2017

PRESS RELEASES

LONDON, October 2017 – SBTech, the leading sports betting solutions provider for regulated markets, has once again strengthened its position in a key regulated market by winning the Sports Betting Supplier of the Year category at the EGR Italy Awards 2017 ceremony held in Rome on Monday evening.

SBTech’s sportsbook solution was rewarded for the innovation, commercial success and positive feedback it has received since launching in Italy in with NetBet.it in 2016.

SBTech’s partnership with Netbet.it has seen it grow its market share and establish itself in this most competitive and dynamic regulated market.

Luca Desideri, Country Manager for SBTech Italy, commented: “There is no greater form of recognition than when it comes from your peers. To win this award after our first year in this market is testament to the dedication of both of our team and the team at NetBet.it. Furthermore it highlights the success of our strategy and approach in a regulated market which is, technically speaking and regulatory-wise, one of the most complicated and competitive in the world.”

SBTech’s Italy platform includes a fully responsive user interface allowing for a seamless player experience across desktop, mobile and tablet, which plays a key role in providing localised offers to players worldwide.

