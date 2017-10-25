Play’n GO victorious at EGR Italy Awards

PRESS RELEASES

Slots specialist crowned Casino Supplier at ceremony in Rome

October, 2017 – Award-winning slots specialist Play’n GO has won the Casino Supplier award at the EGR Italy Awards 2017.

Play’n GO’s CEO, Johan Törnqvist was on-hand to receive the hotly-contested award at the ceremony which celebrates the best of the Italian gaming industry.

In awarding the gong to Play’n GO, judges were impressed by the supplier’s innovation in omni-channel gaming, high-quality content and growth in the territory during the judging period.

Johan Törnqvist, CEO at Play’n GO, said: “This award is testament to the brilliant work Play’n GO’s staff have done in pushing the gaming industry forward and providing Italian operators with quality gaming content.

“The burgeoning Italian market continues to go from strength-to-strength, and judging by last night’s ceremony, there’s much more to come in the coming years.”

Play’n GO is focused on continuing its growth in the territory, with new supplier deals and game releases to be announced in the near future.

The supplier’s flagship gridslot, Viking Runecraft, has also been shortlisted for the EGR Game of the Year award, with the winner to be announced later this week at the EGR Operator Awards.

The supplier's extensive portfolio was recently recognised by the award of the IGA Slot Provider of the Year 2017 title.

