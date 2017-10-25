CASEXE takes part at EiG conference 2017

PRESS RELEASES

CASEXE Company announced participation at the gaming exhibition-conference of the European iGaming Congress & Expo (EiG) 2017, which will be held in Berlin from October 30 to November 1 of the current year.

On the official website of the company accepts applications for appointing a meeting with representatives of CASEXE privately within the framework of the future event. In order to make an appointment, you must fill out the suggested template with information data, and send it to the company’s employees. In the near future, managers from CASEXE will contact you to clarify details and confirm the meeting.

We would like to note: this year the EiG area will bring together all participants of the iGaming ecosystem, including casino operators, lotteries, sports betting, international regulators and investors, industry consultants and representatives of high-ranking officials. Regional experts will be involved in order to obtain useful and relevant information within the framework of thematic seminars.

The agenda will include information technologies and the possibilities of artificial intelligence, their integration into the online gambling sphere and benefits for operators, customers and all ecosystem participants.

Comments