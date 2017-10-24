Yggdrasil unveils Halloween treat with Pumpkin Smash

PRESS RELEASES

October 24, 2017 ­­– Yggdrasil Gaming’s new slot is far from a Halloween horror, with the supplier serving up a colourful Day of the Dead-themed fiesta of colours in Pumpkin Smash.

The new slot challenges players to hit sugar skull paylines and bonus game pumpkins for prizes, and is themed around the famous Mexican holiday.

Getting at least two bonus pumpkins in the base game takes players to the Free Spins round where they can smash pumpkins to reveal an endless stream of prizes, ranging from simple coin wins, to symbol multipliers and extra Free Spins.

Head of Slots at Yggdrasil Gaming, Jonas Strandman, said: “Opening a gift to see what is inside is a popular feature in all types of games, and we have integrated this mechanic in an innovative new fashion in Pumpkin Smash.

“The bonus is both frequent and rewarding, with the pumpkins regularly containing free spins. Combined with simple rules and a familiar concept, this is a great game for beginners.

“The slot is also visually stunning, with dazzling colours and sharp audio combining to create an engaging Day of the Dead holiday feel.”

Pumpkin Smash will launch alongside a special Halloween Mystery Cash Race.

One thousand cash prizes will be given away between the 27th October and the 1st November, with any spin having the chance to trigger an instant cash reward.

Try the game for fun: https://yggdrasilgaming.com/games/pumpkin-smash/

View the trailer for Pumpkin Smash: https://youtu.be/6_ljHqAqN1w

About Yggdrasil Gaming

Yggdrasil Gaming is a provider of superior online and mobile casino games. It has emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers and provides games for some of the world’s biggest operators, including: bet365, Betsson Group, bwin.party, Cherry, LeoVegas, Mr Green, Casumo and Unibet.

The company is headquartered in Malta, with a major development office in Krakow, Poland and regional offices in Stockholm and Gibraltar. The firm holds licences in Malta, Romania, Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

Yggdrasil’s slots are renowned for their outstanding graphics and gameplay and many have become global hits. They are integrated via the industry-changing iSENSE 2.0 HTML client framework which allows for simultaneous launches on desktop and mobile, and is supported by BOOST™, a collection of promotional tools focused on engagement and retention via concepts such as Missions, Super Free Spins™ and Cash Race, and BRAG, an industry-first concept which allows for the promotion of games via social channels.

iSENSE 2.0+, launched in April 2017, includes a number of industry-leading features, including retina support for crisper visuals, a new minimalistic mobile UI with a sleek and fresh feel, and a new and easy in-game deposit process.

Yggdrasil was the winner of Innovator of the Year at the 2017 International Gaming Awards, Slot Provider of the Year at the 2016 and 2017 EGR B2B Awards, Gaming Software Supplier of the Year at the 2016 International Gaming Awards and Software Rising Star at the 2015 EGR B2B Awards.

Comments