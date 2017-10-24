Vegas Kings iGaming Creative Agency becomes an EveryMatrix Gold Partner

PRESS RELEASES

October 2017: Vegas Kings has become a proud EveryMatrix Gold Certified Partner after the successful launch, including design and integration, of two of the operators’ websites.

The Certified Partners Program initiative started by EveryMatrix, the award-winning iGaming software provider, aims to improve website development and delivery for clients who choose to take full ownership of their front-end by building their own casino or sportsbook website based on the EveryMatrix Web API. The program developed by EveryMatrix has been created to help operators looking for faster delivery and ultimately faster time to market.

Marian Buhnici, EveryMatrix Client Integration Manager, comments: “All our Certified Partners must pass our rigorous certification process and meet EveryMatrix’s strict requirements for code quality, website performance, project management, communication and on-time delivery. I am very happy to welcome Vegas Kings as our first Gold Certified Partner.”

“We believe it’s going to be a great partnership moving forward. Designing and integrating with the EveryMatrix software has been an amazing experience and it’s a great honour to become recognised as a Gold Certified Partner” says Ashley Adir, CEO of Vegas Kings.

Vegas Kings is the most experienced Web Design and Development Agency that exclusively services the iGaming Industry. It has been in operation since 1998 and has successfully serviced over 100 online gaming brands across all verticals, including Casino, Sports, Bingo and Poker. Based on its long-time understanding of the industry, Vegas Kings found the right formula to design and develop user experiences that truly convert.

EveryMatrix is an independent company offering award-winning software solutions to the iGaming industry, including a fully-managed sportsbook, the largest casino content aggregator in the world, a newly-launched payment processing product, a flexible gaming platform, and a multi-brand affiliate/agent management system.

The Certified Partners Program started as an initiative to enhance website development for EveryMatrix clients who wanted to deliver a superior gaming experience by building their own websites on the EveryMatrix Web API.

