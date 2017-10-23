WhichBingo moves on Compliance

PRESS RELEASES

Further to the recent flurry of emails, phone calls and public pronouncements by online gaming operators about advertising compliance, award winning WhichBingo have publically responded. WhichBingo have added a ‘compliance’ page to their site setting out their position on how they abide by the myriad of rules and regulatory bodies that oversee this minefield. The page highlights all of the regulatory bodies that currently relate to the affiliate market and how WhichBingo follows their rules.

Phil Fraser, owner of WhichBingo said, “We wanted to reassure both our clients and our site visitors that everything on the side was legal, above board and compliant with all of the rules regarding advertising and promotions. By taking this step we believe we offer reassurance to worried Affiliate Managers that they can be confident that they can advertise on our site without fear of repercussions from regulatory bodies.” The move is a first in the affiliate online gaming market and one that we assume other will follow.

The move should be welcomed as the market seeks to be seen as professional and responsible and follows hot on the heels of Tom Galanis’ nasceant IGAA.

For more information please contact Phil Fraser on 0113 393 0500 or phil@whichbingo.co.uk

Comments