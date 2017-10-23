Leander Games goes ‘Live’ with new Strategic Gaming Partner

PRESS RELEASES

Live 5 signs up to Leander LeGa platform

London, 23 Oct: Leander Games is delighted to announce that ‘Live 5’ has signed up as a ‘Strategic Gaming Partner’ and will soon be debuting hit games such as Stairway to Heaven on Leander’s LeGa platform.

Live 5 Gaming is a UK-based independent developer which provides a range of innovative slots and instant win products and works with Tier 1 operators on delivering exclusively commissioned games.

“Live 5 is of a perfect match for Leander,” said Steven Matsell, Chief Executive Officer. “We share the same philosophy of providing unique and engaging content.”

Live 5 Gaming already sees its games distributed on Ladbrokes Coral, William Hill, Rank and the Sky Vegas sites. By adding its games to the LeGa platform, it will see its games distributed to Leander clients.

Said Matsell: “This deal brings Live 5 Gaming’s products to a wider audience outside of its current largely UK-based footprint without diluting its commitment to developing deep relationship with its operators.”

One step to Heaven

The Wolverhampton-based Live 5 is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and the Alderney Gambling Commission. It’s roster of games includes the recent hits Stairway to Heaven and Hotel Dot Cash.

Live 5 Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Butler said: “We’re very happy to be partnering with Leander as they share our philosophy of gaming and of providing innovative content to the market.”

“The wider distribution will help in our push to bring our content to more partners particularly when it comes to operators outside of the UK. It will also enable us to think about tailoring our games for other markets.”

Matsell said Leander was happy to be broadening its own games offering for its existing customer base. “We want to bring our customers the very best content in a format that allows for both innovation and exclusivity. Ultimately, the aim with our games partners such as Live 5 is to be in a position to share successful games across markets but in a tailored manner.”

Contact:

David Newstead, Sales Director, Leander Games

Email: david.newstead@leandergames.com

Leander Games: Leander Games is an independent gaming company whose mission is to deliver innovative game content to market more quickly than other solutions. The company’s LeGa Remote Gaming Server (RGS) has been developed using the latest technology and making it fast, flexible and scalable. It is accredited and licensed by both the UK Gambling Commission and the Alderney Gaming Control Commission and has the Security Audit ISO 27001. The platform runs with 30 languages and ISO 4217 currencies. Leander’s Game Studio creates high-quality video slots with innovative concepts and feature matched with top quality art and balanced mathematics. Partner games are aggregated to provide operators with the best and most innovative games.

Live 5 Gaming: Live 5 Gaming is one of the UK’s leading independent designers and creators of digital gaming content. We are a team of passionate individuals who come together to create high quality games for some of the world’s leading gaming operators. We are able to draw upon years of gambling experience in both analogue and digital arenas. We believe our depth of product knowledge is unrivalled in the industry.

