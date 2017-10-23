JUMBO JOKER joins Betsoft’s classic slots collection

PRESS RELEASES

Industry innovators Betsoft Gaming have announced the release of their latest Classic Slots game – JUMBO JOKER! JUMBO JOKER is Betsoft’s fresh take on the traditional, much-beloved fruit machine that is a staple of land-based casinos.

JUMBO JOKER features two tiers of reels and the thrilling JUMBO METER, which is activated after any win of 20 coins or higher on the lower tier of reels. A player can choose to collect their winnings, or Go Jumbo! and wager them again on the higher reels.

With fast game play and frequent, exciting wins, JUMBO JOKER is sure to appeal to a wide variety of demographics, especially those with a nostalgia for playing in a brick-and-mortar casino. The animations have been enhanced to appear more modern while still retaining the classic feel, and realistic audio effects establish a connection to the ph ysical experience of a pull-lever slot machine.

“JUMBO JOKER is an ideal choice for players who appreciate the classic slots genre,” said Dan Cooper, Betsoft’s Head of Product Development. “The game offers a level of strategy that most traditional slots lack, and we feel that this will appeal to players who enjoy a more in-depth experience. Mystery Wins that occur during the JUMBO METER mode keep the gameplay riveting so there is always something new with every spin.”

Go Jumbo with JUMBO JOKER on 26 October 2017!

