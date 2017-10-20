Rome confirms the success of BtoBet’s Technifying iGaming Tour 2017 – Italy

PRESS RELEASES

Today is the last day of Enada’s Autumnal session in Rome. Here, operators met BtoBet’s team and had the possibility to participate in the live demo of “Technifying iGaming Tour 2017”, discovering from close up how the multinational company’s flexible platform allows them to easily manage their business “.it” in shops, online and mobile.

The current market in Italy draws attention to the urgent need for operators to adopt suitable software that allows easy personalization as well as integration of existing third parties and future trends.

To discover more about the Italian market, download here the Report “News for the Italian market. How to emerge from the homologation and make your offer different!”

Davide Ruggeri, BtoBet’s Head of Sportsbook highlighted:

“From some years, Italian operators have the opportunity to create their own schedule to be approved subsequently by the appointed board. Nevertheless, the difficulty to deviate from the schedule proposed by all others is evident. At this moment, the creativity allows the development of a fully customized, end-to-end product that reflects user’s expectations. Operators have to adopt a platform that can be handled autonomously, equipped with advanced tools capable of formulating original bids, making them emerge from the rest of the homologated proposals of games and bets. As a consequence, the curiosity and the attention of the player would be certain and the operator’s business management would be easier and more agile.”

Whoever missed the Technifying iGaming Tour in Rome, will have the possibility to ask for a demo at sales@btobet.com and participating in EIG Berlin 30th October -1st November.

About BtoBet

BtoBet is a pioneer in new technologies for iGaming operators and the betting industry by using technological intelligence as its main base for its products. It offers unique, customisable, secure and flexible cloud based systems delivering unprecedented capabilities to drive sportsbook and iGaming business. BtoBet has offices in Macedonia, Italy and Malta. The Technical team of the company is in Skopje and has an ever-growing team of developers. BtoBet’s dynamic Sportsbook team operates from Rome, whilst Malta hosts the commercial and marketing centre.

Comments