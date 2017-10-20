Industry big hitters make the shortlists for this year’s SBC Awards

PRESS RELEASES

Bet365 is facing fierce competition to retain its Bookmaker of the Year title at this year’s SBC Awards, after the shortlists were announced for the sports betting industry’s annual end of year celebration on Tuesday 5 December.

Vying with the Stoke-based bookmaker for the ceremony’s key award will be Sky Bet, William Hill, Unibet, Pinnacle, Betsafe and 10bet.

Meanwhile the Affiliate of the Year will come from Better Collective, Catena Media, Livesport Media, Raketech, Easyodds, Check’d Media, OLBG or Gambling.com Group.

The most competitive categories are the two Rising Star awards. Competing for the operator award of Rising Star in Sports Betting will be Argyll Entertainment, Bookee, LV Bet, Betster, Coolbet, Mr Green, Betstars, 1Xbet, Adjarabet and LeoVegas Sports.

On the supplier side, the winner of the Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation will come from this group: Digital Sports Tech; Qubit; BtoBet; Statscore; Algosport; Delasport; TCM Inplay and Bettorlogic.

Sportradar and Golden Race have each been shortlisted five times, while Unibet, BetBright, Pinnacle, Racing Post, OPTIMA and bet365 are in the running for four of the awards designed to recognise excellence across the sector.

Meanwhile, the list of companies fighting on three fronts includes William Hill, LeoVegas, Betgenius, InBet Games, BetConstruct, Mr Green, SBTech, EveryMatrix, BtoBet, SIS and Sky Bet, which will be defending its Football Bookmaker of the Year title.

To see the shortlisted companies for each of the awards, click here.

In total, former Sky Sports presenter Matt Lorenzo and Luis Garcia, a Champions League winner with Liverpool in 2005, will be announcing 28 prize winners at The Artillery Garden in London, split into 11 Operator/Affiliate awards and 17 Supplier awards.

Choosing from these shortlists only, the Operator/Affiliate Awards will be put to a vote by anyone that attended this year’s Betting on Football and Betting on Sports conferences, while nominees for the Supplier Awards will be assessed by a panel of judges.

SBC Managing Director Andrew McCarron commented: “It’s been another great year for the sports betting industry, as emphasised by the wide range of prize contenders across 28 categories. The nominations were numerous and the quality high. It’s going to be extremely tough for our judges to pick out the winners.”

