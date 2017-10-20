Pro, Anti-casino make last ditch appeal ahead of Kinmen referendum

CASINO

Taiwan’s Kinmen island, known by many as one of the battlegrounds between Chinese communists and Taiwan’s Kuomintang soldiers, will once again witness history when residents vote on whether they want a casino in their jurisdiction.

Channel News Asia reported that both pro-casinos and anti-casinos are stepping-up their respective campaign as the residents troop to their polling precincts to cast their votes on October 28.

Gambling proponents are pushing for Taiwan’s first casino in a bid to lure more tourists in the island. Tourism in Kinmen was thriving in the past years and had become an economic driver for the island nation due to the influx of mainland Chinese tourists.

The flood of tourists, however, became a trickle as the political rhetoric between China and Taiwan escalates while the relationship between two governments turned into ice.

Kinmen Council member Tsai Chun-sheng, who initiated the vote for a casino and collected 5,602 signatures in order to put the casino idea in a referendum, believes the gaming establishments is the solution to stop the brain drain in the island.

Some 60 percent or 80,000 registered Kinmen population had already left the island to seek better opportunities while 60,000 remain in the area.

“Kinmen should develop its own industry. I don’t want our people to leave their home to become laborers elsewhere. It’s not good to leave your family here and find work away from home,” Tsai said, according to the news report.

Hung Tu-chin, a spokesman for the Kinmen Anti-gambling Front, disagrees with Tsai, saying that local development shouldn’t be the only choice for local development.

He warned that “once we introduce the gambling industry into Kinmen, it would draw in a predatory economic system that could cause irreversible damage [to] the island.”

This is the fourth time that Taiwan is conducting a referendum on casinos. Penghu held a casino referendum in 2009 and 2016, but the majority thumbed down the idea. Matsu, which said yes to casino referendum in 2012, still waits for the parliament to stop sitting on the bill.

