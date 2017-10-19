Home underdogs worth watching heading into week 7 of NFL season

SPORTS

Underdogs ruled Week 6 of the NFL season, and there are a few home dogs that sportsbooks will likely need to cover the spread in Week 7 starting on Thursday night when the Oakland Raiders (2-4) host the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1).

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com

The Raiders are listed as 3-point home dogs and will be looking to break a four-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are coming off their first loss last week at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they have gone 11-3 both straight up and against the spread in the past 14 meetings with Oakland. The public may end up putting their money more on Kansas City to rebound in this spot as a small road favorite rather than back the home dog.

Another home dog to watch is the winless San Francisco 49ers (0-6) hosting the desperate Dallas Cowboys (2-3). The 49ers are 6-point home dogs and have lost each of their last five games by three points or less, setting an NFL record. They have dropped four of five to the Cowboys, who got a reprieve with running back Ezekiel Elliott once again and will have him on the field this Sunday.

However, Elliott could still have to serve his six-game suspension later, so Dallas must win with him while he can play.

The Chicago Bears (2-4) are 3-point home dogs versus the Carolina Panthers (4-2) and have been very good in this role recently. The Bears are 8-1 ATS in their previous nine as home dogs, although they have lost seven in a row SU following a victory. Chicago upset the Baltimore Ravens 27-24 in overtime last week while Carolina lost at home to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-23 in the Week 6 Thursday Night Football matchup.

The NFC East-leading Eagles (5-1) surprisingly might be one of the few favorites books do need to cover the spread when they host the Washington Redskins (3-2) in this week’s Monday Night Football game. Philadelphia defeated Washington in the season opener 30-17 and opened as 5-point home chalk before dropping slightly to -4.5.

The Redskins have won five of the past six meetings and covered six of the last seven.

