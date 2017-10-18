Spintec celebrated a very successful G2E Las Vegas Expo with their last generation gaming solutions

PRESS RELEASES

Las Vegas, October 2017 – Spintec celebrated a very successful debut at G2E Las Vegas, showcasing their new generation of a multigame solution Aura and a compact gaming solution branded Karma. Both solutions have a proven track record of longer gaming sessions, guaranteed through Spintec’s superior design, unbeatable comfort, attractive gaming features and user-friendly interface.

“The feed-back we received from the visitors was extremely positive, hence we are excited to launch our gaming solutions on the US market. We had an opportunity to meet many important casino operators from North America, Lat Am, Asia and Europe, who were impressed by our gaming solutions. Last but not least, we already started the negotiations with strategic partners and distributors for the US market at the show,” said René Huibers, Regional Sales Manager.

The G2E Las Vegas show marked a successful affirmation of Spintec’s consolidation of the US market. One of the top global producers of ETGs received great attendance and feedback from the visitors, who recognized the advantages of Spintec products over the competition.

Spintec’s booth offered visitors the exclusive opportunity to appreciate Aura’s superior design and its unbeatable comfort, and above all, to admire a wide selection of luxurious wood, leather and metal finishes that distinguish their gaming machines.

The core role at the booth was given to Aura gaming terminals with a stand-alone display wall offering live, automated and virtual games in one multigame experience. The main highlight was a cutting-edge amphitheater multigame solution offering virtual games which stood out for their feel of a live game as they offer the players the advantage to enjoy the company of an attractive croupier chosen by them. With a large screen and live footage Spintec virtual games feel extremely realistic.

Spintec showcased also their flagship product Karma Automated Roulette, which remains the best-known solution in the company’s product portfolio. Karma Roulette, engineered and produced by Spintec, has been holding a majority share in all new automated Roulette installations for the past three years in Macao.

“Spintec team strives for excellence in design, production, sales and after-sales services of our Electronic Table Games with one core goal – to offer players the best gaming experience, while providing a revenue increase for the operators,” concluded René Huibers.

Find out more about Spintec on www.spintec.si.

