Magnet Gaming lifts the lid on Haunted House slot

Denmark, October 18th, 2017 – Players have been warned to brace themselves before entering the scary world of Magnet Gaming’s Haunted House slot.

Released in time for Halloween, the innovative slot provider’s title is an eerie three-reel slot featuring two progressive jackpots and four terrifying bonus games.

With its spooky, cutting-edge sounds and graphics, it rewards the souls who are brave enough to share the halls with the white ghost lady and her skeleton dog.

Thomas Nielsen, Head of Game Licensing at Magnet Gaming, said: “It’s important for us to offer the newest and freshest slots on the market – and Haunted House is a great example.

“It may look a scary proposition, but we are sure players will be lured to this spooky slot in the search for progressive jackpots and bonus rounds.”

Magnet’s slots portfolio includes leading titles such as Fish Tank, Inspector, and Gold Rush, with more exciting games to be launched later in 2017.

Magnet Gaming, who are based in Aalborg, Denmark, hold a number of licences that allow direct integrations with operators.

Their games are also available via Microgaming’s Quickfire, NYX’s OGS, EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine, and iSoftBet’s GAP distribution platforms.

Founded in 2014, the company’s goal is to develop attractive slot machines in HTML5 that are designed to deliver a great gaming experience on multiple devices.

